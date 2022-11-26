Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region III Regional=
Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
Region IV Regional=
Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7
SA Northside Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35
Region II Regional=
De Soto 38, Tomball 14
Region III Regional=
Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21
Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7
Region IV Regional=
Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Region II Regional=
Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26
Region III Regional=
College Station 52, Georgetown 28
Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13
Region IV Regional=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14
PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 15
Class 5A Division II=
Region II Regional=
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT
Region III Regional=
Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18
Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28
Region IV Regional=
Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0
Region II Regional=
Anna 27, Celina 24
China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7
Region III Regional=
Kilgore 63, Lindale 37
Region IV Regional=
Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20
Region II Regional=
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16
Region IV Regional=
Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Brock 51, Bushland 27
Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14
Region II Regional=
Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7
Region IV Regional=
Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Canadian 63, Spearman 14
Wall 30, Idalou 0
Region II Regional=
Gunter 40, Palmer 6
Holliday 17, Bells 14
Region III Regional=
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, New London West Rusk 35
Newton 16, Daingerfield 12
Region IV Regional=
El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0
Poth 55, Taft 13
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Cisco 33, New Deal 14
Region II Regional=
Tolar 63, Hamilton 7
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Regional=
New Home 14, Clarendon 8
Wellington 26, Vega 7
Region II Regional=
Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28
Region III Regional=
Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0
Class 1A Division I=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Happy 56, Nazareth 16
Region III Quarterfinal=
Abbott 32, Gordon 24
Class 1A Division II=
Region II Quarterfinal=
Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0
Region IV Quarterfinal=
Loraine 24, Cherokee 6
TAPPS 6-Man Div I=
Semifinal=
Austin Hill Country 58, Houston Emery/Weiner School 54
TAPPS 6-Man Div II=
Semifinal=
FW Covenant Classical 26, Abilene Christian 16
TAPPS 6-Man Div III=
Semifinal=
Longview Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Semifinal=
FW All Saints 35, Fort Worth Christian 8
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Semifinal=
Lubbock Christian 65, Bryan Brazos Christian 0
