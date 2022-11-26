AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Region III Regional=

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23

Region IV Regional=

Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7

SA Northside Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35

Region II Regional=

De Soto 38, Tomball 14

Region III Regional=

Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21

Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7

Region IV Regional=

Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Aledo 27, Midlothian 21

Region II Regional=

Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26

Region III Regional=

College Station 52, Georgetown 28

Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13

Region IV Regional=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14

PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 15

Class 5A Division II=

Region II Regional=

Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT

Region III Regional=

Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18

Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28

Region IV Regional=

Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0

Region II Regional=

Anna 27, Celina 24

China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7

Region III Regional=

Kilgore 63, Lindale 37

Region IV Regional=

    • Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0

    CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17

    Class 4A Division II=

    Region I Regional=

    Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20

    Region II Regional=

    Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16

    Region IV Regional=

    Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7

    Class 3A Division I=

    Region I Regional=

    Brock 51, Bushland 27

    Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14

    Region II Regional=

    Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7

    Region IV Regional=

    Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17

    Class 3A Division II=

    Region I Regional=

    Canadian 63, Spearman 14

    Wall 30, Idalou 0

    Region II Regional=

    Gunter 40, Palmer 6

    Holliday 17, Bells 14

    Region III Regional=

    Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, New London West Rusk 35

    Newton 16, Daingerfield 12

    Region IV Regional=

    El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0

    Poth 55, Taft 13

    Class 2A Division I=

    Region I Regional=

    Cisco 33, New Deal 14

    Region II Regional=

    Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

    Class 2A Division II=

    Region I Regional=

    New Home 14, Clarendon 8

    Wellington 26, Vega 7

    Region II Regional=

    Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28

    Region III Regional=

    Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0

    Class 1A Division I=

    Region I Quarterfinal=

    Happy 56, Nazareth 16

    Region III Quarterfinal=

    Abbott 32, Gordon 24

    Class 1A Division II=

    Region II Quarterfinal=

    Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0

    Region IV Quarterfinal=

    Loraine 24, Cherokee 6

    TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

    Semifinal=

    Austin Hill Country 58, Houston Emery/Weiner School 54

    TAPPS 6-Man Div II=

    Semifinal=

    FW Covenant Classical 26, Abilene Christian 16

    TAPPS 6-Man Div III=

    Semifinal=

    Longview Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12

    TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

    Semifinal=

    FW All Saints 35, Fort Worth Christian 8

    TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

    Semifinal=

    Lubbock Christian 65, Bryan Brazos Christian 0

    ___

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

