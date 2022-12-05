AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Powers North Central’s Luke Gorzinski named AP 8-player POY

By The Associated PressDecember 5, 2022 GMT

The Michigan Associated Press All-State eight-player football team.

___

Player of the Year

Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

___

All-State

QB – Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

QB – Joel Tack, Merrill

RB – Caleb Lentner, Peck

RB – Bruce Thelen, Fulton

WR – Justin Wickey, Colon

WR – Mekhi Wingfield, Concord

L – Max Nason, Powers North Central

L– Tucker Lafler, Colon

L – Steven VanConant, Peck

L – Mason Totzke, Ontonagon

LB – Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

LB – Dillon Raab, Powers North Central

DB – Denver Coty, Merrill

DB – Jamari Hughes, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

ATH – Karter Ribble, Martin

ATH – J.R. Hildebrand, Martin

K – Brady McKelvey, Adrian Lenawee Christian

P – Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus

Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin

___

SECOND TEAM

QB – Simon Vinson, Colon

QB – Reid Haskins, Bridgman

RB – Jack McCaw, Mendon

RB – Josiah Peramaki, Munising

WR – Ryan Wolfgang, Breckenridge

WR – Gage Long, Mio

ADVERTISEMENT

L – Riley Murk, Munising

L – Jordan Messenger, Powers North Central

L – Cameron Raftery, Merrill

L – Gibson Adema, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

LB – Collin Sitts, Breckenridge

LB – Devon Groleau, Stephenson

DB – Kane Nebel, Munising

DB – Sam Jager, Martin

ATH – Mason Salisbury, Marion

ATH – Keagan Bender, Au Gres

ATH – Michael Nunn, Farwell

Sports

  • AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

  • Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    • K – Jacob Nolan, Rudyard

    Coach: Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central

    ___

    HONORABLE MENTION

    QB – DeAngelo Persons, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

    RB – Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Isaac Paul, Rogers City, Colton Eckler, Mesick

    WR – Bryce Buzzo, Ontonagon; Miguel Pedroza, Litchfield; Kaleb Walker, Merrill; Jake Willey, Inland Lakes

    L – Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

    LB – Jacob Mattson, Munising; Drew McGowan, Morrice; Hayden Johnston, Alcona; Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay; Luke Dengler, Bay City All Saints

    DB – Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes; Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central; Owen Corlis, Kingston; Logan Drummond, Ashley; Aiden Bickel, Rudyard; Jaxon Laubscher, Breckenridge; Luke Schinker, Mendon

    ATH – Braden Prielipp, Marion; Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

    P – Jacob Sheets, Battle Creek St. Philip

    Coach: Aren Cooper, Brown City; Isaac Gregory, Breckenridge; Chad Grundy, Marion; Travis Waddell, Farwell.

    ___

    Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.