Powers North Central’s Luke Gorzinski named AP 8-player POY
The Michigan Associated Press All-State eight-player football team.
___
Player of the Year
Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
___
All-State
QB – Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
QB – Joel Tack, Merrill
RB – Caleb Lentner, Peck
RB – Bruce Thelen, Fulton
WR – Justin Wickey, Colon
WR – Mekhi Wingfield, Concord
L – Max Nason, Powers North Central
L– Tucker Lafler, Colon
L – Steven VanConant, Peck
L – Mason Totzke, Ontonagon
LB – Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
LB – Dillon Raab, Powers North Central
DB – Denver Coty, Merrill
DB – Jamari Hughes, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
ATH – Karter Ribble, Martin
ATH – J.R. Hildebrand, Martin
K – Brady McKelvey, Adrian Lenawee Christian
P – Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus
Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin
___
SECOND TEAM
QB – Simon Vinson, Colon
QB – Reid Haskins, Bridgman
RB – Jack McCaw, Mendon
RB – Josiah Peramaki, Munising
WR – Ryan Wolfgang, Breckenridge
WR – Gage Long, Mio
L – Riley Murk, Munising
L – Jordan Messenger, Powers North Central
L – Cameron Raftery, Merrill
L – Gibson Adema, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
LB – Collin Sitts, Breckenridge
LB – Devon Groleau, Stephenson
DB – Kane Nebel, Munising
DB – Sam Jager, Martin
ATH – Mason Salisbury, Marion
ATH – Keagan Bender, Au Gres
ATH – Michael Nunn, Farwell
K – Jacob Nolan, Rudyard
Coach: Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central
___
HONORABLE MENTION
QB – DeAngelo Persons, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
RB – Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Isaac Paul, Rogers City, Colton Eckler, Mesick
WR – Bryce Buzzo, Ontonagon; Miguel Pedroza, Litchfield; Kaleb Walker, Merrill; Jake Willey, Inland Lakes
L – Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
LB – Jacob Mattson, Munising; Drew McGowan, Morrice; Hayden Johnston, Alcona; Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay; Luke Dengler, Bay City All Saints
DB – Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes; Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central; Owen Corlis, Kingston; Logan Drummond, Ashley; Aiden Bickel, Rudyard; Jaxon Laubscher, Breckenridge; Luke Schinker, Mendon
ATH – Braden Prielipp, Marion; Matthew Rahilly, Newberry
P – Jacob Sheets, Battle Creek St. Philip
Coach: Aren Cooper, Brown City; Isaac Gregory, Breckenridge; Chad Grundy, Marion; Travis Waddell, Farwell.
___
Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal