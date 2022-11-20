2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Rosemount 27, Centennial 0
Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14
Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17
Maple Grove 14, Lakeville South 7
Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 10
Maple Grove vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m.
OT Mahtomedi 20, St. Thomas Academy 14,
Elk River 44, vs. Moorhead 20
Mankato West 20, Rochester Mayo 17
Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23
Elk River 38, Mahtomedi 21
Mankato West 14, Rogers 10
Elk River vs. Mankato West, 4 p.m.
Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14
Rocori 22, North Branch 12
Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22
Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6
Simley 17, Rocori 16
Hutchinson 42, Zimmerman 28
Simley vs. Hutchinson, 4 p.m.
Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30
New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14
Fairmont 49, St. Croix Lutheran 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Esko 17
DGF 16, Fairmont 7
New London-Spicer 33, Watertown-Mayer 28
DGF vs. New London-Spicer, 1 p.m.
Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Barnesville 21, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7
Barnesville 41, Jackson County Central 12
Chatfield 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 12
Barnesville vs. Chatfield, 1 p.m.
Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6
Deer River 26, Mahnomen-Waubun 14
Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16
Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7
Springfield 54, Deer River 30
Minneota 28, Fillmore Central 27
Springfield vs. Minneota, 10:03 a.m.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 37, Red Rock Central 0
Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22
Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Kittson County Central 28
Fertile-Beltrami 22, Ogilvie 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15
Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Spring Grove, 10:03 a.m.<