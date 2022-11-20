AP NEWS
Related topics

2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament

By The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 10

At Park Center High School

Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12

At Stillwater High School

Rosemount 27, Centennial 0

Friday, Nov. 11

At Eden Prairie High School

Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14

At Chanhassen High School

Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 17

Maple Grove 14, Lakeville South 7

Friday, Nov. 18

Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 10

Championship

Friday, Dec. 2

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Maple Grove vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Saturday, Nov. 12

At Woodbury High School

OT Mahtomedi 20, St. Thomas Academy 14,

At Maple Grove High School

Elk River 44, vs. Moorhead 20

At Prior Lake High School

Mankato West 20, Rochester Mayo 17

At Osseo High School

Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23

Semifinal

U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, Nov. 18

Elk River 38, Mahtomedi 21

Saturday, Nov. 19

Mankato West 14, Rogers 10

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Elk River vs. Mankato West, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 10

At Forest Lake High School

Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14

At Blaine High School

Rocori 22, North Branch 12

At Lakeville South High School

Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22

At Osseo High School

Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

    • Thursday, Nov. 17

    Simley 17, Rocori 16

    Friday, Nov. 18

    Hutchinson 42, Zimmerman 28

    Championship

    Friday, Dec. 2

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Simley vs. Hutchinson, 4 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Quarterfinal

    Thursday, Nov. 10

    At Hastings High School

    Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30

    At Elk River High School

    New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14

    Saturday, Nov. 12

    At Burnsville High School

    Fairmont 49, St. Croix Lutheran 7

    At Brainerd High School

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Esko 17

    Semifinal

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Saturday, Nov. 19

    DGF 16, Fairmont 7

    New London-Spicer 33, Watertown-Mayer 28

    Championship

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    DGF vs. New London-Spicer, 1 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Quarterfinal

    Thursday, Nov. 10

    At St. Anthony High School

    Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

    At St. Cloud Tech High School

    Barnesville 21, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

    At Rochester Mayo High School

    Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6

    At Monticello High School

    Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7

    Semifinal

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Friday, Nov. 18

    Barnesville 41, Jackson County Central 12

    Chatfield 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

    Championship

    Friday, Dec. 2

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Barnesville vs. Chatfield, 1 p.m.

    Class A

    Quarterfinal

    Friday, Nov. 11

    At Crown College

    Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

    At Brainerd High School

    Deer River 26, Mahnomen-Waubun 14

    At Jordan High School

    Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16

    At Alexandria High School

    Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7

    Semifinal

    Saturday, Nov. 19

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Springfield 54, Deer River 30

    Minneota 28, Fillmore Central 27

    Championship

    Friday, Dec. 2

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Springfield vs. Minneota, 10:03 a.m.

    Nine Man

    Quarterfinal

    Thursday, Nov. 10

    At Buffalo High School

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 37, Red Rock Central 0

    At Macalester College High School

    Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22

    Friday, Nov. 11

    At Moorhead High School

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Kittson County Central 28

    At Grand Rapids High School

    Fertile-Beltrami 22, Ogilvie 6

    Semifinal

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Thursday, Nov. 17

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15

    Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6

    Championship

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    At U.S. Bank Stadium

    Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Spring Grove, 10:03 a.m.<

