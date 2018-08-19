FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Pitt football notebook: Defense shows promise early

By Jerry Dipaola
 
Share

Through the first week of Pitt’s training camp, there is some cautious optimism growing about the potential of the defense.

“You could start to see it at the end of last year,” coach Pat Narduzzi said of the Virginia Tech and Miami games in which the opponents totaled only 607 yards.

“With some of the new stuff we’re doing, it’s giving them a little bit of an advantage. We’ve tweaked it quite a bit. It’s adding a layer of paint as far as what we’re doing defensively.”

Other news
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly.
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
President Joe Biden gestures toward members of the media, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his return from Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks.

Narduzzi, however, isn’t ready to accept excessive praise.

“To me, it’s measured in did you win a championship or not. You can have a good defense, but if you go 5-7 nobody cares. If we get to a championship game, you can talk about the defense and I’ll jump up and down.”

He admits the depth has improved.

“When you look at where we were a year ago, at linebacker especially, we had one deep,” he said. “If we had to put a backup in, you are holding onto your tail with both hands, going, ‘What’s going to happen here?’ Saying, ‘I hope they don’t run that play.’

“This year you’re not doing that. You put a backup in, you have a chance. We have more pieces to the puzzle. We have 22, maybe 25 or 26 guys (on defense) who maybe can help us win a championship.”

Freshmen put on alert

The NCAA’s new redshirt rule in which players can participate in four games without losing a year of eligibility might give some freshmen increased playing time.

“Anybody can go in,” Narduzzi said. “If you want to put a guy in, put him in. We have four games. It does change your strategy a little bit.”

Narduzzi said it also can be motivating. He said he has seen freshmen in the past “shut it down” on scout team because they didn’t believe they had a chance to play in games.

“If you shut it down (now), you won’t get those four games at the end of the year. If you turn it up and start getting better every day, you will.”

Who’s standing out

Among the freshmen who have stood out so far are wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis, quarterback Nick Patti, cornerback Marquis Williams and defensive end John Morgan.

Of Jacques-Louis, Narduzzi said, “Physically, he’s done some great things, and he plays fast all the time. He has not hit a wall mentally (because) he paid attention in the spring (when he was recovering from a high school injury).

“He caught a ball two days ago, and I said, ‘Whoa.’ I turned around to get some Gatorade. I didn’t think there was any way he would walk it down.”

Patti is not conceding the backup quarterback job, the coach said.

“Nick is not saying ‘OK, I’m a freshman. I’ll be the third, fourth or fifth (quarterback).’ He’s coming in and studying the game, and he’s done some positive things.”

So far, so good

Narduzzi has been knocking on wood a lot these days as he shepherds his team through the first week of training camp.

“We came in healthy. We’re still really healthy right now after six days,” he said. “That’s attributed to our offseason program and our guys paying attention to the tempo, kids starting to figure out how we practice together and keep each other healthy.”

Get the latest news about Pitt football and all things Pitt athletics.