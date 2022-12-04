Texas Football magazine high school playoff pairings

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the state semifinals, and six-man championships, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press:

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), TBD

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

    • ___

    CLASS 4A DIVISION II

    State Semifinals

    Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

    Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

    ___

    CLASS 3A DIVISION I

    State Semifinals

    Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

    Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

    ___

    CLASS 3A DIVISION II

    State Semifinals

    Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

    Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

    ___

    CLASS 2A DIVISION I

    State Semifinals

    Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

    Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

    ___

    CLASS 2A DIVISION II

    State Semifinals

    New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

    Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

    ___

    CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

    State Championship

    Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

    ___

    CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

    State Championship

    Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

