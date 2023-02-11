Quisenberry’s 21 lead Fordham over Davidson 73-71

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points as Fordham beat Davidson 73-71 on Saturday, reaching 20 wins for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Quisenberry was 8 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, for the Rams (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore scored 20 points and added nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (11-13, 4-8) were led by Foster Loyer, who posted 26 points. Desmond Watson added 10 points and nine rebounds for Davidson.

Moore put up 13 points in the first half for Fordham, who led 33-26 at halftime. Quisenberry scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Fordham to a two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .