Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 60, Northwood 29

Annapolis 46, Arundel 24

Atholton 59, Wilde Lake 39

Audenried, Pa. 59, Gwynn Park 55

Bethesda 57, Walt Whitman 25

Catoctin 55, Oakdale 49

Clarksburg 49, Poolesville 33

Colgan, Va. 48, Roland Park Country 28

College Park Academy 43, Baltimore Northwestern 23

Concordia Prep 43, Bryn Mawr 23

Damascus 78, Wheaton 25

Digital Harbor 40, Lake Clifton 28

Dulaney 63, Franklin 10

Forest Park 60, Dunbar 5

Francis Scott Key 63, Smithsburg 37

Gaithersburg 43, Watkins Mill 40

Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47

Glenelg 54, Centennial 16

Harford Tech 63, Elkton 33

Hereford 60, Lansdowne 9

Howard 71, Hammond 42

Kings Christian 49, Calverton 13

Loch Raven 50, Overlea 9

Manchester Valley 34, Westminster 20

Marriotts Ridge 45, Long Reach 27

McDonogh School 60, Pallotti 41

Mt. De Sales Academy 46, Saint Paul’s Girls 25

Mt. Hebron 40, Oakland Mills 38

Oxon Hill 44, New Town 33

Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Northeast - AA 32

Pikesville 77, Western STES 19

Pocomoke 60, Saint Michaels 6

Quince Orchard 62, Rockville 19

Salisbury 48, Sussex Academy, Del. 29

Severna Park 39, Broadneck 26

South Carroll 50, Frederick 44

South Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 41

South River 60, Harwood Southern 46

St. Mary’s 70, Garrison Forest 27

    • St. Mary’s Ryken 88, DuVal 13

    Stephen Decatur 63, Snow Hill 42

    Urbana 56, Sherwood 37

    Wootton 62, Walter Johnson 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

