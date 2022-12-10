Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 60, Northwood 29
Annapolis 46, Arundel 24
Atholton 59, Wilde Lake 39
Audenried, Pa. 59, Gwynn Park 55
Bethesda 57, Walt Whitman 25
Catoctin 55, Oakdale 49
Clarksburg 49, Poolesville 33
Colgan, Va. 48, Roland Park Country 28
College Park Academy 43, Baltimore Northwestern 23
Concordia Prep 43, Bryn Mawr 23
Damascus 78, Wheaton 25
Digital Harbor 40, Lake Clifton 28
Dulaney 63, Franklin 10
Forest Park 60, Dunbar 5
Francis Scott Key 63, Smithsburg 37
Gaithersburg 43, Watkins Mill 40
Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47
Glenelg 54, Centennial 16
Harford Tech 63, Elkton 33
Hereford 60, Lansdowne 9
Howard 71, Hammond 42
Kings Christian 49, Calverton 13
Loch Raven 50, Overlea 9
Manchester Valley 34, Westminster 20
Marriotts Ridge 45, Long Reach 27
McDonogh School 60, Pallotti 41
Mt. De Sales Academy 46, Saint Paul’s Girls 25
Mt. Hebron 40, Oakland Mills 38
Oxon Hill 44, New Town 33
Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Northeast - AA 32
Pikesville 77, Western STES 19
Pocomoke 60, Saint Michaels 6
Quince Orchard 62, Rockville 19
Salisbury 48, Sussex Academy, Del. 29
Severna Park 39, Broadneck 26
South Carroll 50, Frederick 44
South Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 41
South River 60, Harwood Southern 46
St. Mary’s 70, Garrison Forest 27
St. Mary’s Ryken 88, DuVal 13
Stephen Decatur 63, Snow Hill 42
Urbana 56, Sherwood 37
Wootton 62, Walter Johnson 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/