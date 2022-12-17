Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 42, Brookland-Cayce 19
Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 38
Battery Creek 49, Whale Branch 14
Beaufort 39, Colleton County 33
Ben Lippen 39, Northside Christian 36
Bluffton 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20
Broome 33, Mid-Carolina 27
Burke 39, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28
Camden 106, Lugoff-Elgin 19
Cane Bay 51, Carolina Forest 46
Catawba Ridge 47, Nation Ford 44
Cathedral Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 38
Clover 54, York Comprehensive 25
Columbia 60, C.A. Johnson 4
Denmark-Olar 77, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16
Dutch Fork 56, Irmo 36
Easley 38, Seneca 35
Eastside 64, Hillcrest 33
Emerald 71, Abbeville 17
Florence Christian 42, Dillon Christian 11
Fort Dorchester 62, First Baptist 48
Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37
Gilbert 62, Fox Creek 9
Greenwood 39, Clinton 34
Greenwood Christian 55, Ware Shoals 13
Greer 50, Westside 45
Hilton Head Christian Academy 69, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 55
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 36
Kingstree 69, Lake City 39
Laurens Academy 35, Providence HomeSchool 23
Legion Collegiate 73, Asheville School, N.C. 28
Loris 45, Green Sea Floyds 15
Lower Richland 48, A.C. Flora 40
Lucy G. Beckham 56, Porter-Gaud 38
Manning 59, Aiken 44
Mauldin 54, James F. Byrnes 42
Military Magnet Academy 107, Charleston Charter 17
Newberry Academy 43, Union County 36
Ninety Six 37, McCormick 31
North 39, Williston-Elko 26
North Augusta 52, Burke 30
North Myrtle Beach 33, Socastee 30
Patrick Henry Academy 48, Lake Marion 29
Philip Simmons 48, Bishop England 34
Rabun County, Ga. 62, Walhalla 32
Riverside 80, Gaffney 64
Rock Hill 40, Northwestern 34
Southside Christian 53, Dixie 13
St. James 32, Waccamaw 25
St. John’s 51, Baptist Hill 14
Stratford 67, White Knoll 24
Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40
Summerville Faith Christian 45, Bob Jones Academy 37
T.L. Hanna 65, Powdersville 29
Wade Hampton (G) 46, Hilton Head Island 39
Wando 42, James Island 41
West Florence 40, Dreher 29
Woodruff 51, Laurens 37
Wren 81, Pendleton 8
___
