Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 42, Brookland-Cayce 19

Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 38

Battery Creek 49, Whale Branch 14

Beaufort 39, Colleton County 33

Ben Lippen 39, Northside Christian 36

Bluffton 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20

Broome 33, Mid-Carolina 27

Burke 39, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28

Camden 106, Lugoff-Elgin 19

Cane Bay 51, Carolina Forest 46

Catawba Ridge 47, Nation Ford 44

Cathedral Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 38

Clover 54, York Comprehensive 25

Columbia 60, C.A. Johnson 4

Denmark-Olar 77, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16

Dutch Fork 56, Irmo 36

Easley 38, Seneca 35

Eastside 64, Hillcrest 33

Emerald 71, Abbeville 17

Florence Christian 42, Dillon Christian 11

Fort Dorchester 62, First Baptist 48

Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37

Gilbert 62, Fox Creek 9

Greenwood 39, Clinton 34

Greenwood Christian 55, Ware Shoals 13

Greer 50, Westside 45

Hilton Head Christian Academy 69, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 55

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 36

Kingstree 69, Lake City 39

Laurens Academy 35, Providence HomeSchool 23

Legion Collegiate 73, Asheville School, N.C. 28

Loris 45, Green Sea Floyds 15

Lower Richland 48, A.C. Flora 40

Lucy G. Beckham 56, Porter-Gaud 38

Manning 59, Aiken 44

Mauldin 54, James F. Byrnes 42

Military Magnet Academy 107, Charleston Charter 17

    • Newberry Academy 43, Union County 36

    Ninety Six 37, McCormick 31

    North 39, Williston-Elko 26

    North Augusta 52, Burke 30

    North Myrtle Beach 33, Socastee 30

    Patrick Henry Academy 48, Lake Marion 29

    Philip Simmons 48, Bishop England 34

    Rabun County, Ga. 62, Walhalla 32

    Riverside 80, Gaffney 64

    Rock Hill 40, Northwestern 34

    Southside Christian 53, Dixie 13

    St. James 32, Waccamaw 25

    St. John’s 51, Baptist Hill 14

    Stratford 67, White Knoll 24

    Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40

    Summerville Faith Christian 45, Bob Jones Academy 37

    T.L. Hanna 65, Powdersville 29

    Wade Hampton (G) 46, Hilton Head Island 39

    Wando 42, James Island 41

    West Florence 40, Dreher 29

    Woodruff 51, Laurens 37

    Wren 81, Pendleton 8

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

