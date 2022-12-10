AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 80, Chilhowie 67

Albemarle 66, William Fleming 44

Altavista 60, Jefferson Forest 52

Amherst County 73, Waynesboro 46

Atlee 56, Spotsylvania 42

Auburn 76, Galax 44

Bassett 84, Magna Vista 63

Brooke Point 65, Chancellor 41

Buckingham County 82, Prince Edward County 61

Bullis, Md. 59, St. Annes-Belfield 52

Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58

Chincoteague 63, Broadwater Academy 32

Christian Heritage Academy 55, Kings Christian, Md. 14

Churchland 63, Norcom 47

Clarke County 60, Warren County 22

Courtland 43, Massaponax 35

Culpeper 70, Louisa 66

Dinwiddie 79, Colonial Heights 59

Edison 56, W.T. Woodson 37

Fort Defiance 48, Rockbridge County 42

Frank Cox 76, Ocean Lakes 29

Frederick Warriors, Md. 52, Mountain View Christian Academy 29

Freedom (W) 86, Colonial Forge 68

Gate City 57, Sullivan East, Tenn. 47

Grafton 67, Bruton 50

Gretna 50, Brookville 42

Hayfield 79, South County 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermitage 70, J.R. Tucker 39

Hopewell 72, Petersburg 62

Huguenot 52, Powhatan 45

James Monroe 67, Manassas Park 37

James Monroe, W.Va. 71, Bland County 52

Kempsville 58, Princess Anne 56

Kenston Forest 62, Grove Avenue Baptist 35

Kettle Run 81, Brentsville 55

King’s Fork High School 70, Deep Creek 37

Lancaster 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 51

Sports

  • Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

  • Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

  • Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

  • Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap

    • Landstown 57, Bayside 39

    Lloyd Bird 57, Cosby 52

    Loudoun County 70, Independence 54

    Manchester 85, Clover Hill 35

    Martinsville 59, Patrick County 51

    Mathews 77, Charles City County High School 60

    Meadowbrook 76, Prince George 64

    Menchville 57, Kecoughtan 32

    Monacan 86, Midlothian 56

    Montverde Academy, Fla. 78, Oak Hill Academy 51

    Mountain Mission 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 51

    New Covenant 63, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48

    Northside 57, Cave Spring 38

    Park View-Sterling 74, Rappahannock County 52

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, Rye Cove 27

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 60

    Peninsula Catholic 66, Roanoke Catholic 50

    Riverbend 40, Gar-Field 39

    Seton School 54, Eastern Mennonite 40

    Smithfield 68, New Kent 47

    Stone Bridge 65, Tuscarora 63

    Tunstall 76, Halifax County 38

    Washburn, Tenn. 58, Thomas Walker 57

    Washington-Liberty 54, Centreville 33

    Woodside 96, Gloucester 19

    Yorktown 72, Oakton 68

    Princeton Holiday Classic=

    Princeton, W.Va. 115, Tazewell 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.