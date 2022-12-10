Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 80, Chilhowie 67
Albemarle 66, William Fleming 44
Altavista 60, Jefferson Forest 52
Amherst County 73, Waynesboro 46
Atlee 56, Spotsylvania 42
Auburn 76, Galax 44
Bassett 84, Magna Vista 63
Brooke Point 65, Chancellor 41
Buckingham County 82, Prince Edward County 61
Bullis, Md. 59, St. Annes-Belfield 52
Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58
Chincoteague 63, Broadwater Academy 32
Christian Heritage Academy 55, Kings Christian, Md. 14
Churchland 63, Norcom 47
Clarke County 60, Warren County 22
Courtland 43, Massaponax 35
Culpeper 70, Louisa 66
Dinwiddie 79, Colonial Heights 59
Edison 56, W.T. Woodson 37
Fort Defiance 48, Rockbridge County 42
Frank Cox 76, Ocean Lakes 29
Frederick Warriors, Md. 52, Mountain View Christian Academy 29
Freedom (W) 86, Colonial Forge 68
Gate City 57, Sullivan East, Tenn. 47
Grafton 67, Bruton 50
Gretna 50, Brookville 42
Hayfield 79, South County 60
Hermitage 70, J.R. Tucker 39
Hopewell 72, Petersburg 62
Huguenot 52, Powhatan 45
James Monroe 67, Manassas Park 37
James Monroe, W.Va. 71, Bland County 52
Kempsville 58, Princess Anne 56
Kenston Forest 62, Grove Avenue Baptist 35
Kettle Run 81, Brentsville 55
King’s Fork High School 70, Deep Creek 37
Lancaster 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 51
Landstown 57, Bayside 39
Lloyd Bird 57, Cosby 52
Loudoun County 70, Independence 54
Manchester 85, Clover Hill 35
Martinsville 59, Patrick County 51
Mathews 77, Charles City County High School 60
Meadowbrook 76, Prince George 64
Menchville 57, Kecoughtan 32
Monacan 86, Midlothian 56
Montverde Academy, Fla. 78, Oak Hill Academy 51
Mountain Mission 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 51
New Covenant 63, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48
Northside 57, Cave Spring 38
Park View-Sterling 74, Rappahannock County 52
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, Rye Cove 27
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 60
Peninsula Catholic 66, Roanoke Catholic 50
Riverbend 40, Gar-Field 39
Seton School 54, Eastern Mennonite 40
Smithfield 68, New Kent 47
Stone Bridge 65, Tuscarora 63
Tunstall 76, Halifax County 38
Washburn, Tenn. 58, Thomas Walker 57
Washington-Liberty 54, Centreville 33
Woodside 96, Gloucester 19
Yorktown 72, Oakton 68
Princeton Holiday Classic=
Princeton, W.Va. 115, Tazewell 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/