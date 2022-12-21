Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 80, Castle View 40
Arapahoe 76, Pueblo South 55
Boulder 51, Arvada West 33
Broomfield 67, Holy Family 53
Caprock Academy 54, Ouray 47
Chaparral 66, Horizon 50
Clovis East, Calif. 63, Denver South 56
Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 41
Democracy Prep, Nev. 52, Grandview 51
Doherty 81, Coronado 44
Eaglecrest 73, Douglas County 69
Eaton 55, Skyview 48
Fort Collins 87, Green Mountain 31
Fowler 36, Las Animas 19
Gilbert Mesquite, Ariz. 76, Smoky Hill 66
Highlands Ranch 41, Legacy 39
Hoehne 49, John Mall 40
Kent Denver 76, D’Evelyn 67
Longmont 50, Niwot 33
Lutheran 70, Golden 36
Mountain View, Idaho 74, Pueblo Central 42
Mountain Vista 77, Westminster 32
Overland 59, Mesa Westwood, Ariz. 54
Platte Valley 57, Roosevelt 37
Poudre 67, Standley Lake 27
Pueblo County 61, La Junta 48
Ralston Valley 69, Rangeview 42
Rock Canyon 46, Campo Verde, Ariz. 43
Sedgwick County 41, Prairie 40
Simla 56, Peyton 53
Sterling 91, Wellington 27
Valor Christian 72, Palo Verde, Nev. 53
Vista PEAK 58, Lewis-Palmer 50
Wiggins 51, Merino 37
Vista Mesa Tournament=
Corner Canyon, Utah 88, ThunderRidge 50
