Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 80, Castle View 40

Arapahoe 76, Pueblo South 55

Boulder 51, Arvada West 33

Broomfield 67, Holy Family 53

Caprock Academy 54, Ouray 47

Chaparral 66, Horizon 50

Clovis East, Calif. 63, Denver South 56

Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 41

Democracy Prep, Nev. 52, Grandview 51

Doherty 81, Coronado 44

Eaglecrest 73, Douglas County 69

Eaton 55, Skyview 48

Fort Collins 87, Green Mountain 31

Fowler 36, Las Animas 19

Gilbert Mesquite, Ariz. 76, Smoky Hill 66

Highlands Ranch 41, Legacy 39

Hoehne 49, John Mall 40

Kent Denver 76, D’Evelyn 67

Longmont 50, Niwot 33

Lutheran 70, Golden 36

Mountain View, Idaho 74, Pueblo Central 42

Mountain Vista 77, Westminster 32

Overland 59, Mesa Westwood, Ariz. 54

Platte Valley 57, Roosevelt 37

Poudre 67, Standley Lake 27

Pueblo County 61, La Junta 48

Ralston Valley 69, Rangeview 42

Rock Canyon 46, Campo Verde, Ariz. 43

Sedgwick County 41, Prairie 40

Simla 56, Peyton 53

Sterling 91, Wellington 27

Valor Christian 72, Palo Verde, Nev. 53

Vista PEAK 58, Lewis-Palmer 50

Wiggins 51, Merino 37

Vista Mesa Tournament=

Corner Canyon, Utah 88, ThunderRidge 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

