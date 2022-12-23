AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 82, Etowah 52

Alexandria, Ind. 73, Falkville 47

Bayshore Christian 44, Chickasaw 43

Blountstown, Fla. 51, Geneva County 44

Boaz 64, Orange Beach 46

Bradley Central, Tenn. 66, Glencoe 35

Carver-Birmingham 64, Fultondale 34

Central-Phenix City 79, Carver-Montgomery 28

Cherokee County 64, Cleburne County 46

Collinsville 60, Susan Moore 54

Cullman 66, Lou. Southern, Ky. 50

Decatur 74, Fairview 63

Deshler 80, Marion County 68

Eufaula 60, Pike Road 54

Fort Payne 55, Sipsey Valley 30

Gardendale 60, Alabama Christian Academy 38

Georgiana 70, Luverne, Minn. 57

Good Hope 74, West Point 58

Greene County 55, Linden 29

Hazel Green 51, Keith 48

Hewitt-Trussville 60, Ramsay 48

Hillcrest 82, Scottsboro 73

Holly Pond 65, Hanceville 52

J.F. Shields 46, Monroe County 45

Jacksonville Christian 72, Coosa Christian 46

Lanett 67, Troup County, Ga. 65, OT

Mars Hill Bible 54, Red Bay 51

Oakman 58, Gordo 45

Pinson Valley 76, Sandy Creek, Ga. 75

Plainview 82, Geraldine 48

Pleasant Valley 52, Asbury 49

Poplar Springs, Fla. 76, Rehobeth 57

Randolph County 52, Wadley 48

Robertsdale 53, Alma Bryant 35

Shoals Christian 52, Belgreen 34

Smiths Station 57, Opp 49

Spain Park 64, Athens 51

Sulligent 52, Fayette County 51

Whitesburg Christian 67, Valley Head 48

    • Wilcox Central 33, Southside-Gadsden 19

    Woodville 71, Crossville 58

    KSA Tournament=

    Hoover 61, Orem, Utah 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.

    ___

