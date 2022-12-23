Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 82, Etowah 52
Alexandria, Ind. 73, Falkville 47
Bayshore Christian 44, Chickasaw 43
Blountstown, Fla. 51, Geneva County 44
Boaz 64, Orange Beach 46
Bradley Central, Tenn. 66, Glencoe 35
Carver-Birmingham 64, Fultondale 34
Central-Phenix City 79, Carver-Montgomery 28
Cherokee County 64, Cleburne County 46
Collinsville 60, Susan Moore 54
Cullman 66, Lou. Southern, Ky. 50
Decatur 74, Fairview 63
Deshler 80, Marion County 68
Eufaula 60, Pike Road 54
Fort Payne 55, Sipsey Valley 30
Gardendale 60, Alabama Christian Academy 38
Georgiana 70, Luverne, Minn. 57
Good Hope 74, West Point 58
Greene County 55, Linden 29
Hazel Green 51, Keith 48
Hewitt-Trussville 60, Ramsay 48
Hillcrest 82, Scottsboro 73
Holly Pond 65, Hanceville 52
J.F. Shields 46, Monroe County 45
Jacksonville Christian 72, Coosa Christian 46
Lanett 67, Troup County, Ga. 65, OT
Mars Hill Bible 54, Red Bay 51
Oakman 58, Gordo 45
Pinson Valley 76, Sandy Creek, Ga. 75
Plainview 82, Geraldine 48
Pleasant Valley 52, Asbury 49
Poplar Springs, Fla. 76, Rehobeth 57
Randolph County 52, Wadley 48
Robertsdale 53, Alma Bryant 35
Shoals Christian 52, Belgreen 34
Smiths Station 57, Opp 49
Spain Park 64, Athens 51
Sulligent 52, Fayette County 51
Whitesburg Christian 67, Valley Head 48
Wilcox Central 33, Southside-Gadsden 19
Woodville 71, Crossville 58
KSA Tournament=
Hoover 61, Orem, Utah 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.
