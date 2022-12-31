Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35
Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48
Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36
Plainfield 59, Southport 44
Hall of Fame Tournament=
First Round=
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53
NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53
Third Place=
Penn 61, N. Daviess 46
Highland Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48
Seventh Place=
Whiting 60, Calumet 51
Huntington North Tournament=
Championship=
Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49
Fifth Place=
Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50
Third Place=
New Haven 44, Huntington North 38
Kokomo Tournament=
Consolation=
Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40
S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56
Semifinal=
Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38
Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49
Seventh Place=
Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT
Third Place=
Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37
LaPorte Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52
Seventh Place=
Kouts 47, Lowell 43
Third Place=
S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54
Northeast Dubois Tournament=
First Round=
Dubois 64, Lanesville 59
W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43
Third Place=
Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Fifth Place=
S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43
Seventh Place=
Vincennes 60, Tell City 41
Trine University Classic=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58
Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53
Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45
Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Wawasee Tournament=
First Round=
Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16
Woodlan 58, Rochester 33
___
