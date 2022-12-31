AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35

Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48

Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36

Plainfield 59, Southport 44

Hall of Fame Tournament=

First Round=

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53

NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53

Third Place=

Penn 61, N. Daviess 46

Highland Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48

Seventh Place=

Whiting 60, Calumet 51

Huntington North Tournament=

Championship=

Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49

Fifth Place=

Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Third Place=

New Haven 44, Huntington North 38

Kokomo Tournament=

Consolation=

Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40

S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

Semifinal=

Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38

Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49

Seventh Place=

Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT

Third Place=

Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37

LaPorte Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52

Seventh Place=

Kouts 47, Lowell 43

Third Place=

S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54

Northeast Dubois Tournament=

First Round=

Dubois 64, Lanesville 59

W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43

Third Place=

Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46

Perry-Spencer Tournament=

Fifth Place=

S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43

Seventh Place=

Vincennes 60, Tell City 41

Trine University Classic=

    • Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58

    Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53

    Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45

    Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

    Wawasee Tournament=

    First Round=

    Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16

    Woodlan 58, Rochester 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

