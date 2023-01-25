Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 69, Eastbrook 18
Anderson 86, Daleville 73
Bethany Christian 50, Wawasee 49
Bloomington Lighthouse 76, Union (Dugger) 63
Blue River 53, Seton Catholic 43
Brownstown 81, Austin 45
Castle 63, Evansville Mater Dei 54
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 64, E. Central 53
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 46, Washington Twp. 35
DeKalb 52, Prairie Hts. 41
Evansville Christian 72, Ev. Day 55
Evansville Memorial 63, Pike Central 62
Fremont 50, Eastside 28
Frontier 64, Faith Christian 62
Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Central Noble 49
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61
Ft. Wayne Northrop 59, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57
Gary West 76, Calumet 43
Greencastle 64, Monrovia 38
Guerin Catholic 62, Liberty Christian 46
Hamilton Hts. 74, Hagerstown 58
Indiana Math and Science Academy 70, Horizon Christian 52
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Westfield 56
LaVille 75, S. Bend Career Academy 59
Lakeland 61, Columbia City 55
Michigan City 92, Hammond Morton 72
Michigan City Marquette 58, Whiting 55
Mishawaka 57, Fairfield 45
Mishawaka Marian 52, Glenn 41
Muncie Burris 72, Southern Wells 48
Noble-Whitley Home School 34, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32
Norwell 83, Ft. Wayne Luers 64
Penn 86, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 69
Rushville 53, Knightstown 50
S. Bend Adams 53, Bremen 48
S. Central (Elizabeth) 55, Rock Creek Academy 52
Tippecanoe Valley 50, S. Bend Riley 46
Triton 45, Elkhart Christian 33
W. Lafayette 49, N. Montgomery 43
Wabash 67, Bluffton 50
Westville 58, River Forest 43
Yorktown 56, Winchester 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/