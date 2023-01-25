AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 69, Eastbrook 18

Anderson 86, Daleville 73

Bethany Christian 50, Wawasee 49

Bloomington Lighthouse 76, Union (Dugger) 63

Blue River 53, Seton Catholic 43

Brownstown 81, Austin 45

Castle 63, Evansville Mater Dei 54

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 64, E. Central 53

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 46, Washington Twp. 35

DeKalb 52, Prairie Hts. 41

Evansville Christian 72, Ev. Day 55

Evansville Memorial 63, Pike Central 62

Fremont 50, Eastside 28

Frontier 64, Faith Christian 62

Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Central Noble 49

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61

Ft. Wayne Northrop 59, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57

Gary West 76, Calumet 43

Greencastle 64, Monrovia 38

Guerin Catholic 62, Liberty Christian 46

Hamilton Hts. 74, Hagerstown 58

Indiana Math and Science Academy 70, Horizon Christian 52

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Westfield 56

LaVille 75, S. Bend Career Academy 59

Lakeland 61, Columbia City 55

Michigan City 92, Hammond Morton 72

Michigan City Marquette 58, Whiting 55

Mishawaka 57, Fairfield 45

Mishawaka Marian 52, Glenn 41

Muncie Burris 72, Southern Wells 48

Noble-Whitley Home School 34, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32

Norwell 83, Ft. Wayne Luers 64

Penn 86, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 69

Rushville 53, Knightstown 50

    • S. Bend Adams 53, Bremen 48

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 55, Rock Creek Academy 52

    Tippecanoe Valley 50, S. Bend Riley 46

    Triton 45, Elkhart Christian 33

    W. Lafayette 49, N. Montgomery 43

    Wabash 67, Bluffton 50

    Westville 58, River Forest 43

    Yorktown 56, Winchester 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

