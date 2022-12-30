AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 78, Hamilton 24

Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48

Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35

E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50

Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42

Heritage Christian 54, Triton Central 45

Indiana Math and Science Academy 71, Heritage, Ill. 31

Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48

Tri 70, Wes-Del 43

University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59

Batesville Tournament=

Championship=

Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47

First Round=

Batesville 58, Waldron 49

Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54

Third Place=

N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57

Clay City Tournament=

Championship=

Whiteland 39, Clay City 38

Fifth Place=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49

Seventh Place=

Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43

Third Place=

Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39

Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47

First Round=

Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62

Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25

Third Place=

Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31

Hebron Tournament=

Championship=

S. Bend Career Academy 43, Tri-County 42

Highland Tournament=

First Round=

Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46

Third Place=

Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36

Homestead Tournament=

Championship=

Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT

    • Fifth Place=

    Munster 60, Fishers 55

    Pool A=

    Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45

    Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49

    Pool B=

    Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

    Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46

    Seventh Place=

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

    Third Place=

    Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45

    Huntington North Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

    Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32

    Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

    Pool B=

    Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40

    Merrillville 71, New Haven 47

    New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49

    Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament=

    Championship=

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, University 41

    First Round=

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54

    University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49

    Third Place=

    Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54

    Kokomo Tournament=

    First Round=

    Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37

    Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62

    Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

    Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40

    LaPorte Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lake Central 48, S. Bend Adams 46

    First Round=

    Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44

    S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31

    Third Place=

    Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35

    Lebanon Tournament=

    Championship=

    New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48

    Consolation=

    Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41

    Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36

    Fifth Place=

    Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45

    Semifinal=

    Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35

    New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57

    Seventh Place=

    Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50

    Third Place=

    Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56

    Miami County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Peru 61, Caston 34

    Third Place=

    Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51

    Morristown Tournament=

    Championship=

    Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49

    Fifth Place=

    S. Ripley 74, Milan 71

    Seventh Place=

    New Washington 65, Morristown 50

    Third Place=

    S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37

    North Central (Indpls) Classic=

    Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57

    Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67

    Plymouth Tournament=

    Championship=

    Plymouth 44, Cass 37

    First Round=

    Cass 65, Jimtown 36

    Plymouth 43, Knox 27

    Third Place=

    Knox 54, Jimtown 47

    South Central Tournament=

    Championship=

    W. Central 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 43

    First Round=

    S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46

    W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61

    Third Place=

    N. White 54, Oregon-Davis 44

    Southridge Tournament=

    Championship=

    Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

    Fifth Place=

    Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27

    Third Place=

    Southridge 52, Danville 49

    Wabash County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Wabash 55, Manchester 47

    Third Place=

    Southwood 64, Northfield 44

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Championship=

    Linton 56, Bloomfield 44

    Consolation=

    Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34

    Fifth Place=

    North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29

    Third Place=

    South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.