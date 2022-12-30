AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellmont 58, Bluffton 20

Benton Central 82, Cissna Park, Ill. 18

Brownsburg 59, Lawrence North 52

Columbus North 60, North Vigo 33

Danville 56, Greensburg 53

Floyd Central 44, N. Harrison 36

Forest Park 54, Crawford Co. 26

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Muncie Central 54

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Cathedral 42

Jay Co. 63, Pendleton Hts. 50

N. Vermillion 40, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 35

New Washington 54, Hauser 51, OT

Oldenburg 46, Waldron 24

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 54, Calumet Christian 21

Penn 50, Carmel 43

Perry Central 52, Clarksville 44

Princeton 53, Mitchell 49

Providence 68, Indpls Scecina 33

Springs Valley 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 50

Bowman Academy Tournament=

Pool A=

Bowman Academy 31, Gary 21st Century 17

River Forest 39, Bowman Academy 32

River Forest 53, Gary 21st Century 20

Pool B=

Calumet 55, Lighthouse CPA 7

E. Chicago Central 55, Calumet 15

E. Chicago Central 80, Lighthouse CPA 7

Cambridge City Classic=

Championship=

Milan 36, Cambridge City 30

First Round=

Cambridge City 45, Phalen 25

Milan 48, Morristown 43

Center Grove Tournament=

Championship=

Center Grove 64, Jeffersonville 41

First Round=

Center Grove 57, Linton 24

Jeffersonville 70, McCutcheon 36

Third Place=

Linton 43, McCutcheon 33

Eastern Greene Tournament=

    • Pool A=

    Eastern (Greene) 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

    Jasper 43, Southwestern (Hanover) 28

    Jasper 50, Eastern (Greene) 45

    Pool B=

    Brownstown 38, Vincennes (South Knox— 20

    Brownstown 56, Bloomfield 28

    Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Bloomfield 33

    Pool C=

    Loogootee 47, Martinsville 40

    Trinity Lutheran 46, Loogootee 33

    Trinity Lutheran 47, Martinsville 22

    Pool D=

    N. Knox 34, Paoli 30

    N. Knox 46, Owen Valley 25

    Paoli 49, Owen Valley 30

    Fremont Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lake Station 60, Fremont 39

    Third Place=

    Jimtown 43, Sturgis, Mich. 28

    Goshen Classic=

    DeKalb 48, Mishawaka 32

    Goshen 53, DeKalb 40

    Goshen 55, E. Noble 48, OT

    Mishawaka 65, E. Noble 48

    Hall of Fame Tournament=

    Championship=

    Noblesville 69, Bedford N. Lawrence 67, 2OT

    First Round=

    Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Mishawaka Marian 28

    Noblesville 62, E. Central 37

    Third Place=

    E. Central 55, Mishawaka Marian 42

    Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Hammond Morton 66, Gary West 21

    Third Place=

    Thornwood, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 40

    Miami County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Caston 51, Peru 47

    Third Place=

    N. Miami 52, Maconaquah 35

    North Central (Indpls) Classic=

    Gibson Southern 67, Avon 57

    Hamilton Southeastern 77, Henderson Co., Ky. 36

    Springboro, Ohio 40, Indpls N. Central 32

    Northridge Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Andrean 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37

    Knox 53, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38

    Northridge 46, Andrean 39

    Northridge 62, Knox 30

    Pool B=

    Merrillville 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

    NorthWood 47, Merrillville 37

    NorthWood 47, Rushville 45

    Rushville 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

    Speedway Tournament=

    Championship=

    Decatur Central 60, Speedway 38

    First Round=

    Decatur Central 65, Rising Sun 38

    Speedway 45, South Vigo 38

    Third Place=

    South Vigo 46, Rising Sun 39

    Trine University Classic=

    Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne South 18

    Ft. Wayne North 47, W. Noble 40

    Ft. Wayne North 48, Concord 45

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, Elkhart 34

    Lakeland 49, Concord 27

    Lakeland 58, Ft. Wayne South 24

    Tippecanoe Valley 64, W. Noble 19

    Union City Invitational=

    Consolation=

    Adams Central 54, Greenwood Christian 15

    Union Co. 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43

    First Round=

    Blackford 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 32

    Blue River 44, Adams Central 24

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Union Co. 39

    Union City 44, Greenwood Christian 22

    Vincennes Rivet Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Corydon 64, Lafayette Catholic 46

    Evansville Memorial 59, Lafayette Catholic 45

    Evansville Memorial 66, Corydon 48

    Pool B=

    Evansville Mater Dei 51, Vincennes Rivet 27

    Lanesville 59, Evansville Mater Dei 30

    Tecumseh 49, Vincennes Rivet 41

    Wabash County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Wabash 42, Southwood 38

    Third Place=

    Northfield 60, Manchester 51

    Warsaw Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38

    Warsaw 54, Kokomo 39

    Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47

    Pool B=

    Columbia City 59, Winchester 45

    S. Bend Washington 67, Columbia City 50

    S. Bend Washington 81, Winchester 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

