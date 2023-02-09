France keeps faith in 1st XV for Ireland in Six Nations

France's players celebrate at the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and France, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

PARIS (AP) — France kept faith with the same starting XV which struggled to subdue Italy for the Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The only changes were in the reserves, with the returns of flanker Francois Cros and scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud. The less experienced Thomas Lavault and Nolann Le Garrec, who made his debut against Italy, dropped out.

Last Sunday, France started as the heavy favorite in Rome and was up 19-6 in the first half. But Italy impressively fought back to lead 24-22 in the last quarter. Matthieu Jalibert finished his forwards’ work to score the match-winning try minutes later but France finished its opening match defending its tryline.

The win was France’s 14th in a row. It was the last team to beat Ireland in Dublin, two years ago.

Ireland was to name its team later Thursday.

___

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaëtan Barlot, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.