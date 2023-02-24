Galthié backs France to rebounce against Scots in 6 Nations

FLE - French team coach Fabien Galthie walks onto the pitch before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Australia at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The 2023 Six Nations starts on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

FLE - French team coach Fabien Galthie walks onto the pitch before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Australia at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The 2023 Six Nations starts on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PARIS (AP) — Fabien Galthié listened to the criticism of his defending champion France side following their defeat to Ireland in the last round of the Six Nations.

They made one less line break and yet scored only one try and gave up four in Dublin, their ball retention was poor in conceding 14 turnovers, their ruck clearance was slower, and they beat 38 Irish defenders but had to make 235 tackles and ran out of puff.

“We listen to what’s being said and the media gossip. We’re totally aware of it,” Galthié said this week. “It helps us to improve.”

With hopes of a second straight Grand Slam gone and having conceded the inside track to the title to Ireland, France finally came home to face unbeaten Scotland on Sunday swirling in questions.

But Galthié suppressed them by staying faithful.

Aside from one suspension-enforced forward change, the bashed-up Tricolores from the Dublin bruising will line up against the slick Scots at Stade de France.

Why wouldn’t Galthié be loyal?

The consistency shown since he took charge led to a perfect 2022 and a record 14-game winning run which accounted for every other side in the top 10.

“Over the past four years we’ve always tried to be coherent, to have a clear vision,” Galthié said. “Our team has won 80% of its matches. The players have proved, against different opponents, that they can rise to any challenge.”

He also defended his decision not to give linchpin and captain Antoine Dupont a breather.

France’s new possession game is still a work in progress, with a view to winning the Rugby World Cup in eight months. Dupont’s halves partnership with Romain Ntamack is fundamental to that goal, meaning Galthié doesn’t plan on rotating as much as last year.

“Antoine played two (tests) in November and two in this tournament, and if everything goes well he’ll play seven up to the World Cup. Is that too many? I’ll let you judge,” Galthié said. “He’s our captain and considered one of the best in the world. Having our best players on the field is the basis of our selection.”

Even though Scotland won 29-23 in England and trounced Wales 35-7 , Galthié sees no reason for doubt. His only change was Mohamed Haouas at prop in place of Uini Atonio, who is serving a three-week suspension for high-tackling Ireland hooker Rob Herring.

During the unbeaten run in 2022, France dominated rucks but also operated in an opportunist, counterattacking style.

The new approach is not clicking, yet.

France was ragged at times against Ireland, sometimes caught in two minds at how to execute the game plan, too slow in the defensive rucks, and carelessly gave penalties away, like they did in the scrappy opening win against Italy.

Still, Galthié felt the criticism was harsh.

“Up until the 71st minute we were within six points (of Ireland) and in a position to win the game,” he said. “We weren’t able to take some of our chances when we were on top because the Irish stood up to us well.”

Scotland is in Paris in high spirits after taking maximum points against England and Wales and wins from its opening two matches for the first time in 27 years.

The Scots ended their France bogey in 2021, winning in Paris for the first time since it was the Five Nations. But that was partly offset when they were blown away by France at Murrayfield a year ago, when playmaker Finn Russell was criticized for a lukewarm effort.

Russell is back to his best, leading Scotland in style, and on good terms again with coach Gregor Townsend.

“This year we’ve been a lot clearer on how we want to attack,” Russell told the BBC . “Me and Gregor are working really closely.”

Russell has been playing for Racing 92 in Paris since 2018 and is set to move to Bath at the end of the season. His insight into France makes him wary of Scottish fans who are already looking forward to facing Ireland at Murrayfield.

“It’s funny when you chat to someone from Scotland and they say, ‘The Ireland game is going to be massive.’ I’m thinking, ‘Yeah but we’ve still got France!’” Russell said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

___

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaëtan Barlot, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, François Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn.

___

