Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard Memorial 69, Fulton Co. 62
Carterville, Ill. 70, Fort Campbell 35
Clay Co. 85, Oneida Baptist 58
Cumberland Co. 61, Glasgow 51
Estill Co. 86, Trinity Christian 63
Frankfort Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 30
Harlan Co. 79, Letcher County Central 41
Hazard 61, Knott Co. Central 42
Henderson Co. 74, Daviess Co. 43
Hopkins Co. Central 67, Caldwell Co. 51
Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63
Ludlow 77, Bellevue 60
Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69
Model 68, Lee Co. 57
Monroe Co. 64, Todd Co. Central 54
Newport 76, Newport Central Catholic 58
Rowan Co. 69, Bath Co. 56
St. Henry 48, Dixie Heights 41
Union Co. 79, Livingston Central 63
Whitley Co. 82, Pineville 69
