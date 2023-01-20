AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard Memorial 69, Fulton Co. 62

Carterville, Ill. 70, Fort Campbell 35

Clay Co. 85, Oneida Baptist 58

Cumberland Co. 61, Glasgow 51

Estill Co. 86, Trinity Christian 63

Frankfort Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 30

Harlan Co. 79, Letcher County Central 41

Hazard 61, Knott Co. Central 42

Henderson Co. 74, Daviess Co. 43

Hopkins Co. Central 67, Caldwell Co. 51

Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63

Ludlow 77, Bellevue 60

Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69

Model 68, Lee Co. 57

Monroe Co. 64, Todd Co. Central 54

Newport 76, Newport Central Catholic 58

Rowan Co. 69, Bath Co. 56

St. Henry 48, Dixie Heights 41

Union Co. 79, Livingston Central 63

Whitley Co. 82, Pineville 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.