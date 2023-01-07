Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 40, Dan River 35
Bassett 49, Martinsville 40
Bayside 64, Kellam 62
Bishop Ireton 83, Holy Cross, Md. 46
Broad Run 64, Potomac Falls 51
Buckingham County 46, Amelia County 44
Carlisle 52, Chatham Hall 14
Caroline 59, Courtland 46
Carroll County 62, Radford 10
Catholic 71, Collegiate-Richmond 30
Central - Wise 61, Abingdon 34
Chancellor 50, King George 24
Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 34
Chatham 51, Gretna 47
Clarke County 55, Mountain View 30
Colonial Forge 47, Mountain View 40
Culpeper 78, James Monroe 56
Denbigh Baptist 39, Hampton Christian 29
Douglas Freeman 60, J.R. Tucker 30
Eastern Montgomery 55, Parry McCluer 28
Eastern View 59, Spotsylvania 21
First Colonial 67, Tallwood 36
Flint Hill 57, National Cathedral, D.C. 19
Fluvanna 65, Goochland 22
Fort Chiswell 48, Galax 40
Franklin 53, Central of Lunenburg 27
Fredericksburg Christian 47, Wakefield Country Day 13
GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 40
Gar-Field 30, Forest Park 27
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45, Episcopal 35
Glen Allen 67, Hermitage 56
Glenvar 50, James River 41
Grassfield 56, Indian River 40
Grayson County 41, Bland County 33
Great Bridge 66, Hickory 49
Green Run 36, Ocean Lakes 30
Grundy 70, Council 22
Henrico 73, Armstrong 27
Highland Springs 59, Varina 21
Honaker 53, Twin Valley 28
J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25
James Wood 59, John Handley 50
King William 49, West Point 19
Landstown 58, Frank Cox 15
Lebanon 67, Northwood 25
Liberty-Bealeton 28, Fauquier 26
Lord Botetourt 70, William Byrd 29
Loudoun Valley 39, Loudoun County 20
Louisa 65, Orange County 45
Luray 48, East Rockingham 33
Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 15
Manchester 92, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Manor High School 67, Lake Taylor 42
Maret, D.C. 62, Potomac School 33
Massaponax 89, Brooke Point 14
Mathews 43, Carver Academy 8
Mechanicsville High School 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51
Menchville 66, Bethel 36
Millbrook 52, Sherando 48
Mills Godwin 44, Deep Run 34
Norcom 56, Maury 16
North Stafford 57, Stafford 21
Northside 75, William Fleming 24
Norview 69, Churchland 2
Osbourn 39, Battlefield 29
Page County 51, Woodstock Central 45
Park View-Sterling 54, Manassas Park 25
Patrick County 54, Tunstall 3
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Christiansburg 36
Patriot 54, John Champe 24
Potomac 56, Colgan 53
Rappahannock County 59, Surry County 36
Ridgeview Christian 60, Mt. Carmel Christian 22
Riverbend 53, Freedom (W) 38
Riverside 62, Lightridge 23
Roanoke Catholic 33, Grace Christian 28
Rural Retreat 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 13
Salem-Va. Beach 49, Kempsville 32
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29, Christian Heritage Academy 10
Spotswood 42, Broadway 36
St. John Paul the Great 47, Oakcrest 29
Steward School 59, Highland-Warrenton 21
Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 48
Thomas Walker 43, Castlewood 32
Union 52, John Battle 22
Va. Episcopal 42, St. Catherine’s 26
Virginia High 48, Graham 29
Warwick 54, Gloucester 15
Waynesboro 41, Stuarts Draft 28
William Campbell 38, Altavista 33
Wilson Memorial 44, Buffalo Gap 42
Woodbridge 68, C.D. Hylton 44
Woodside 41, Phoebus 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/