AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 40, Dan River 35

Bassett 49, Martinsville 40

Bayside 64, Kellam 62

Bishop Ireton 83, Holy Cross, Md. 46

Broad Run 64, Potomac Falls 51

Buckingham County 46, Amelia County 44

Carlisle 52, Chatham Hall 14

Caroline 59, Courtland 46

Carroll County 62, Radford 10

Catholic 71, Collegiate-Richmond 30

Central - Wise 61, Abingdon 34

Chancellor 50, King George 24

Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 34

Chatham 51, Gretna 47

Clarke County 55, Mountain View 30

Colonial Forge 47, Mountain View 40

Culpeper 78, James Monroe 56

Denbigh Baptist 39, Hampton Christian 29

Douglas Freeman 60, J.R. Tucker 30

Eastern Montgomery 55, Parry McCluer 28

Eastern View 59, Spotsylvania 21

First Colonial 67, Tallwood 36

Flint Hill 57, National Cathedral, D.C. 19

Fluvanna 65, Goochland 22

Fort Chiswell 48, Galax 40

Franklin 53, Central of Lunenburg 27

Fredericksburg Christian 47, Wakefield Country Day 13

ADVERTISEMENT

GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 40

Gar-Field 30, Forest Park 27

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45, Episcopal 35

Glen Allen 67, Hermitage 56

Glenvar 50, James River 41

Grassfield 56, Indian River 40

Grayson County 41, Bland County 33

Great Bridge 66, Hickory 49

Green Run 36, Ocean Lakes 30

Grundy 70, Council 22

Henrico 73, Armstrong 27

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82

    • Highland Springs 59, Varina 21

    Honaker 53, Twin Valley 28

    J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25

    James Wood 59, John Handley 50

    King William 49, West Point 19

    Landstown 58, Frank Cox 15

    Lebanon 67, Northwood 25

    Liberty-Bealeton 28, Fauquier 26

    Lord Botetourt 70, William Byrd 29

    Loudoun Valley 39, Loudoun County 20

    Louisa 65, Orange County 45

    Luray 48, East Rockingham 33

    Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 15

    Manchester 92, George Wythe-Richmond 16

    Manor High School 67, Lake Taylor 42

    Maret, D.C. 62, Potomac School 33

    Massaponax 89, Brooke Point 14

    Mathews 43, Carver Academy 8

    Mechanicsville High School 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51

    Menchville 66, Bethel 36

    Millbrook 52, Sherando 48

    Mills Godwin 44, Deep Run 34

    Norcom 56, Maury 16

    North Stafford 57, Stafford 21

    Northside 75, William Fleming 24

    Norview 69, Churchland 2

    Osbourn 39, Battlefield 29

    Page County 51, Woodstock Central 45

    Park View-Sterling 54, Manassas Park 25

    Patrick County 54, Tunstall 3

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Christiansburg 36

    Patriot 54, John Champe 24

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Potomac 56, Colgan 53

    Rappahannock County 59, Surry County 36

    Ridgeview Christian 60, Mt. Carmel Christian 22

    Riverbend 53, Freedom (W) 38

    Riverside 62, Lightridge 23

    Roanoke Catholic 33, Grace Christian 28

    Rural Retreat 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 13

    Salem-Va. Beach 49, Kempsville 32

    Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29, Christian Heritage Academy 10

    Spotswood 42, Broadway 36

    St. John Paul the Great 47, Oakcrest 29

    Steward School 59, Highland-Warrenton 21

    Temple Christian 59, Westover Christian 48

    Thomas Walker 43, Castlewood 32

    Union 52, John Battle 22

    Va. Episcopal 42, St. Catherine’s 26

    Virginia High 48, Graham 29

    Warwick 54, Gloucester 15

    Waynesboro 41, Stuarts Draft 28

    William Campbell 38, Altavista 33

    Wilson Memorial 44, Buffalo Gap 42

    Woodbridge 68, C.D. Hylton 44

    Woodside 41, Phoebus 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.