Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 50, J.R. Tucker 46
Brentsville 57, Liberty-Bealeton 12
Briar Woods 64, Rock Ridge 14
Carlisle 65, Roanoke Valley Christian 55
Chatham 49, Patrick County 30
Clover Hill 53, Prince George 44
Denbigh Baptist 36, Summit Christian Academy 23
Dominion 39, Loudoun County 27
Floyd County 61, Radford 20
Franklin 41, Southampton 13
Fredericksburg Christian 52, Fredericksburg Academy 20
Grove Avenue Baptist 35, Grace Christian 23
Henrico 51, Hermitage 50
James River-Buchanan 53, Hidden Valley 35
James Robinson 51, Fairfax 20
James Wood 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 46
Jefferson Forest 67, Rustburg 16
Justice High School 37, Falls Church 30
K&Q Central 37, Essex 35
Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 23
Liberty-Bedford 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
Loudoun Valley 49, Broad Run 45
Meridian High School 47, Annandale 15
Mills Godwin 50, Caroline 15
Oscar Smith 43, Booker T. Washington 26
Patriot 55, C.D. Hylton 21
Portsmouth Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 27
Richmond Christian 53, Carmel 19
Ridgeview Christian 61, United Christian Academy 22
Sherando 91, Warren County 24
Skyline 72, John Handley 59
Surry County 46, Greensville County 42
Temple Christian 45, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37
Union 42, Abingdon 20
West Potomac 60, Alexandria City 45
West Springfield 41, South County 26
William Campbell 33, Randolph-Henry 8
Woodside 58, York 51
