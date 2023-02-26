Bishop scores 29, George Washington beats La Salle 92-85

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored 29 points to propel George Washington to a 92-85 victory over La Salle on Saturday.

Bishop also had nine assists for the Colonials (15-14, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hunter Dean added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. hit all seven of his shots and 2 of 4 foul shots to score 16.

Fousseyni Drame and Daeshon Shepherd scored 14 points apiece to lead the Explorers (13-16, 7-9). Drame added seven rebounds and three steals, while Shepherd snagged six boards. Josh Nickelberry scored 13.

Lindo scored 14 points in the second half and George Washington used a 9-0 run to turn an eight-point advantage into a 71-54 lead with 9:14 remaining.

NEXT UP

George Washington plays Wednesday against Davidson on the road, and La Salle visits Dayton on Tuesday.

___

