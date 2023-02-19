George Washington outlasts St. Bonaventure 83-81 in overtime

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 28 points and James Bishop scored 25 and made three free throws with two seconds left in overtime to rally George Washington to an 83-81 victory over St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

Adams added seven rebounds and Bishop handed out six assists for the Colonials (13-14, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. scored 10.

The Bonnies (13-15, 7-8) were led by Chad Venning with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Daryl Banks III added 18 points and Moses Flowers scored 15.

Adams buried a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in OT to get the Colonials within 81-80. Kyrell Luc hit a jumper for the Bonnies with one second left in regulation to tie the game at 72 and force the extra period.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington visits Rhode Island, while St. Bonaventure visits Davidson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .