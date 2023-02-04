Virginia Tech ends No. 6 Virginia’s 7-game win streak

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) has the ball tipped from him by Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) has the ball tipped from him by Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia 74-68 on Saturday, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak.

Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line as Virginia Tech never trailed.

Justin Mutts added 17 points for the Hokies, who shot 50% from the floor for the fourth straight game.

Jayden Gardner’s 20 points led Virginia (17-4, 9-3), which saw its usually stingy defense struggle.

NO. 2 TENNESSEE 46, NO. 25 AUBURN 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead Tennessee past Auburn in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed.

The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers (17-6, 7-3) were led by Johni Broome with 11 points and K.D. Johnson off the bench with 10 points. LSU managed only 24% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line.

NO. 13 IOWA STATE 68, NO. 8 KANSAS 53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 15 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ win over Kansas.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.

The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint.

NO. 11 BAYLOR 89, TEXAS TECH 62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and Baylor beat Texas Tech.

Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists.

De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9).

NO. 14 MARQUETTE 60, BUTLER 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in Marquette’s win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied for first place in the conference standings with No. 16 Xavier.

Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius added 15 for Butler (11-13, 3-10).

NO. 24 UCONN 68, GEORGETOWN 62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers to give UConn a win over last-place Georgetown.

Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.

Brandon Murray’s three-point play with 4:42 left put the Hoyas on top at 61-60 for their first lead since 16:16 in the first half. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12), who have lost six straight games to UConn.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25