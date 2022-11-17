Samoa back Paia’aua issued 4-week ban for high and late hit

DUBLIN (AP) — Samoa midfielder Duncan Paia’aua will miss their last tour match against Romania in Bucharest on Saturday because of his red card against Georgia.

Paia’aua was suspended for four weeks on Thursday and will also miss three games for his Toulon club.

He was sent off last Saturday late in the test in Tbilisi for a dangerous tackle. He committed a high and late shoulder charge on Alexander Todua.

Paia’aua admitted at his judicial hearing it was a red card offense. The judiciary considered another similar red card he received recently and sanctioned him for four weeks from a starting point of six weeks.

He could have one week rescinded if he undertakes the coach intervention program.

___

