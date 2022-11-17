Georgia changes 2 for Wales test in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Georgia made two changes to the side facing Wales on Saturday in a rugby test in Cardiff after losing at home to Samoa for the first time.

Tornike Jalagonia was brought in at No. 8 and Mirian Modebadze on the wing. Otar Giorgadze and Aka Tabutsadze dropped out.

Georgia led 14-man Samoa 19-13 last weekend in Tbilisi until a try in the 76th minute. A D’Angelo Leuila chip was caught by center Tumua Manu to angle untouched to the posts. Leuila added the winning conversion.

The Lelos have lost all three previous matches against Wales. The last occasion two years ago in Cardiff finished 18-0.

Georgia: Davit Niniashvili, Mirian Modebadze, Demur Tapladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Sandro Todua, Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Gorgadze, Beka Saginadze, Kote Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili, Guram Papidze, Giorgi Chkoidze, Guram Gogichashvili. Reserves: Shalva Mamukashvili, Nika Abuladze, Aleksandre Kuntelia, Lado Chachanidze, Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, Luka Matkava, Lasha Khmaladze, Lasha Lomidze.

