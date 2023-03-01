Loyola (MD) beats Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deon Perry had 25 points in Loyola (MD)’s 73-69 victory over Holy Cross on Tuesday night in the Patriot League Tournament first round.

Perry was 8-of-17 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (13-19). Jaylin Andrews scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Golden Dike recorded 11 points.

The Crusaders (10-22) were led in scoring by Will Batchelder, who finished with 18 points. Holy Cross also got 17 points and five assists from Bo Montgomery. Gerrale Gates also recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Loyola (MD) went into the half leading Holy Cross 35-22. Perry put up nine points in the half. Perry scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Loyola (MD) to a four-point victory.

Loyola will face top-seeded Colgate in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .