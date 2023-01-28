Delaware earns 81-78 victory against Northeastern

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 21 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 81-78 on Saturday.

Nelson was 6 of 17 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 12 from the line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-11, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Gianmarco Arletti added 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Christian Ray shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Coleman Stucke finished with 34 points for the Huskies (8-13, 4-6). Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and five assists for Northeastern. In addition, Masai Troutman finished with 12 points and two steals.

Ray scored 12 points in the first half for Delaware, which led 42-36 at halftime. Nelson scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .