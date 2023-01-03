AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour

    By The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

    PGA TOUR

    SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

    Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

    Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

    Prize money: $15 million. Winner’s share: $2.7 million.

    Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

    Previous winner: Cameron Smith.

    FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

    Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.

    Notes: This is the first of the 17 elevated events, including the majors and the FedEx Cup playoffs. The prize money is nearly double what it was last year. ... The field is for 2022 PGA Tour winners and anyone who qualified to play in the Tour Championship. The only players who chose not to play are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. ... Cameron Smith, who won at Kapalua last year with a record score to par at 34 under, is among three 2022 winners who the PGA Tour suspended for joining LIV Golf. The others are Hudson Swafford and Joaquin Niemann. ... Ten players in the field did not win last year. Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala are the only players at Kapalua who have not won on the PGA Tour. ... The course has only one par 3 on the back nine and is the only PGA Tour course that plays to a par 73. ... Adam Scott (42) and Chez Reavie (41) are the only players in their 40s to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

    Sports

  • Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

  • Brazil prepares to bury legend Pelé in city he made famous

  • Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win

  • Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    Next week: Sony Open.

    Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

    ___

    EUROPEAN TOUR

    Last tournament: Antoine Rozner won the Mauritius Open.

    Next week: Hero Cup on Jan. 13-15.

    Race to Dubai leader: Thriston Lawrence

    Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

    ___

    LPGA TOUR

    Last tournament: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

    Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

    Race to CME Globe champion: Lydia Ko.

    Online: https://www.lpga.com/

    ___

    PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

    Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

    Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 19-21.

    Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steven Alker.

    Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

    ___

    AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.