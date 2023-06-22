AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Friday, June 23

By The Associated PressJune 22, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    • 7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

    2 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    9 p.m.

    ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta

    MLB BASEBALL

    6:40 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami

    7:05 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

    5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ION — New York at Atlanta

    10 p.m.

    ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

    _____

