Sports on TV for Friday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

CHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD vs. Seattle, Semifinal, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Regional, Gainesville, Fla.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. at Kentucky, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: NC St. vs. Campbell, Regional, Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at LSU, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Tennessee, Regional, Clemson, S.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Iowa, Regional, Terre Haute, Ind.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Regional, Charlottesville, Va.

8 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: E. Illinois at Vanderbilt, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. TCU, Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, Regional, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Francisco

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at New Zealand

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix

