Sports on TV for Friday, June 2

By The Associated PressJune 1, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

CHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD vs. Seattle, Semifinal, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Regional, Gainesville, Fla.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. at Kentucky, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: NC St. vs. Campbell, Regional, Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at LSU, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Tennessee, Regional, Clemson, S.C.

7 p.m.

    • ACCN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Iowa, Regional, Terre Haute, Ind.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Regional, Charlottesville, Va.

    8 p.m.

    SECN — NCAA Tournament: E. Illinois at Vanderbilt, Regional

    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. TCU, Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, Regional, Stanford, Calif.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City, Okla.

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, Okla.

    GOLF

    7 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

    2 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

    HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MLB BASEBALL

    5:10 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

    8:10 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Francisco

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    1 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at New Zealand

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Vancouver FC

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    5:55 p.m.

    FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

    5 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

    6 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    8 p.m.

    ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta

    10 p.m.

    ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix

