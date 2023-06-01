Sports on TV for Friday, June 2
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
CHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD vs. Seattle, Semifinal, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Regional, Gainesville, Fla.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. at Kentucky, Regional
1 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: NC St. vs. Campbell, Regional, Columbia, S.C.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at LSU, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Tennessee, Regional, Clemson, S.C.
7 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Iowa, Regional, Terre Haute, Ind.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Regional, Charlottesville, Va.
8 p.m.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: E. Illinois at Vanderbilt, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. TCU, Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, Regional, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City, Okla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, Okla.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at New Zealand
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix
