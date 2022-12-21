AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

December 21, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 55, Hazen 48

Bismarck 67, St. Mary’s 53

Bottineau 59, North Prairie 46

Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Stanley 41

Dickinson Trinity 58, Beach 32

Fargo Davies 65, Fargo Shanley 44

Garrison 53, Glenburn 33

Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Horace 36

Hettinger/Scranton 47, Harding County, S.D. 46

Jamestown 95, Valley City 58

Kidder County 60, Wilton-Wing 20

Legacy 81, Dickinson 56

Linton/HMB 47, Ellendale 34

Minot 110, Watford City 45

New England 53, Lemmon, S.D. 51, OT

Northern Cass 75, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 50

Richland 59, Benson County 39

Rugby 73, Harvey-Wells County 22

Sheyenne 76, Devils Lake 62

Thompson 63, Central Cass 58

Wahpeton 50, Grand Forks Central 38

Washburn 55, Killdeer 50

West Fargo 76, Fargo North 48

