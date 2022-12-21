Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ryan 55, Hazen 48
Bismarck 67, St. Mary’s 53
Bottineau 59, North Prairie 46
Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Stanley 41
Dickinson Trinity 58, Beach 32
Fargo Davies 65, Fargo Shanley 44
Garrison 53, Glenburn 33
Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Horace 36
Hettinger/Scranton 47, Harding County, S.D. 46
Jamestown 95, Valley City 58
Kidder County 60, Wilton-Wing 20
Legacy 81, Dickinson 56
Linton/HMB 47, Ellendale 34
Minot 110, Watford City 45
New England 53, Lemmon, S.D. 51, OT
Northern Cass 75, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 50
Richland 59, Benson County 39
Rugby 73, Harvey-Wells County 22
Sheyenne 76, Devils Lake 62
Thompson 63, Central Cass 58
Wahpeton 50, Grand Forks Central 38
Washburn 55, Killdeer 50
West Fargo 76, Fargo North 48
