Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 66, Burr Oak 38
Airport 45, Milan 37
Allen Park 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 35
American International Academy 48, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 45
Bay City All Saints 43, AuGres-Sims 25
Bay City Central 71, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 53
Bay City John Glenn 70, Pinconning 48
Bear Lake 40, Leland 19
Bedford 57, Whiteford 48
Blissfield 67, Lenawee Christian 64
Bloomfield Hills 70, Walled Lake Central 50
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37, Southfield Manoogian 9
Boyne City 68, Cheboygan 45
Bridgeport 66, Carrollton 41
Britton-Deerfield 67, Whitmore Lake 48
Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Gibraltar Carlson 37
Canton 62, Belleville 43
Cass City 55, Saginaw Nouvel 54
Cassopolis 75, Bloomingdale 19
Charlevoix 57, Manton 48
Chelsea 62, Ypsilanti Lincoln 44
Chesaning 63, Byron 29
Clarkston 54, Birmingham Groves 48, OT
Clinton 84, Sand Creek 52
Clinton Township Clintondale 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35
Clio 64, Burton Bendle 57, OT
Comstock 75, Marcellus 56
Concord, Ind. 33, Eddies 20
DeWitt 61, Grand Ledge 57
Dearborn 63, Hartland 46
Dearborn Heights Star International 47, Michigan Math and Science 45
Detroit Cass Tech 73, Macomb Dakota 55
Detroit Loyola 70, Macomb Lutheran North 43
Dundee 89, Morenci 74
Eau Claire 82, Martin 36
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 54, Ubly 52
Flat Rock 47, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35
Franklin LIVONIA MI 55, Northville 48
Fremont 64, Oakridge High School 56
Galesburg-Augusta 55, Vermontville Maple Valley 43
Gaylord 60, Grayling 45
Gladwin 69, Houghton Lake 39
Grand Blanc 42, Warren De La Salle 31
Grand Haven 81, Saginaw Arthur Hill 60
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 53
Grandville 53, Grand Rapids West Catholic 33
Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Holland Christian 49
Grass Lake 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 44
Greenville 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 14
Hart 62, Ravenna 51
Hesperia 48, Holton 45
Holland West Ottawa 56, Zeeland East 42
Hopkins 54, Allegan 45
Houghton 81, Ontonagon 49
Howell 55, Dearborn Fordson 54, OT
Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 40
Jackson Christian 44, Battle Creek Academy 15
Jackson Northwest 69, Homer 47
Jenison 55, Lowell 47
Kingston 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 35
L’Anse Creuse 65, Detroit Central 42
Lake Linden-Hubbell 47, Dollar Bay 44
Lake Odessa Lakewood 49, Lansing Eastern 47
Litchfield 53, Jackson Prep 46
Ludington 82, Montague 46
Mason County Central 78, Kingsley 50
Midland Bullock Creek 57, St. Charles 24
Milford 56, Southfield A&T 46
Mount Morris 76, Montrose 58
Mount Pleasant 60, Alma 57
Muskegon Catholic Central 43, Muskegon Orchard View 41
Negaunee 41, Manistique 28
New Haven 65, Imlay City 30
New Lothrop 71, Otisville Lakeville 36
Niles Brandywine 50, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24
North Muskegon 66, Shelby 41
Novi 57, Wayne Memorial 45
Okemos 61, Williamston 48
Oxford 64, Livonia Clarenceville 42
Paw Paw 56, Dowagiac Union 40
Pittsford 55, Tekonsha 34
Plymouth Christian 88, Erie-Mason 53
Portage Northern 46, Coldwater 35
Portland 32, Carson City-Crystal 27
Redford Union 52, Garden City 12
Richland Gull Lake 57, Plainwell 40
Richmond 58, Notre Dame Prep 53
River Rouge 75, Lansing Waverly 68
Riverview 56, Grosse Ile 48
Romulus 65, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 50
Royal Oak 53, Ferndale University 44
Rudyard 64, Indian River-Inland Lakes 42
Salem 77, Westland John Glenn 66
Saranac 45, Delton Kellogg 37
Saugatuck 55, Zion Christian 48
Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 36
South Haven 77, Three Oaks River Valley 48
Southgate Anderson 58, Allen Park Cabrini 50
Spring Lake 74, Sparta 43
Springport 37, Waldron 30
St. Ignace 85, Rogers City 33
St. Johns 59, Owosso 31
St. Louis 48, Morrice 38
Standish-Sterling Central 60, Beaverton 41
Stephenson 69, North Dickinson 38
Stevensville Lakeshore 40, Berrien Springs 29
Summit Academy North 69, Pontiac 11
Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Adrian 47
Taylor Trillium Academy 73, Novi Christian 34
Tecumseh 61, Parma Western 52
Trenton 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22
Wayland Union 66, Hamilton 65
West Bloomfield 80, Ann Arbor Skyline 71, 2OT
West Michigan Aviation 77, Kalamazoo Christian 61
Whitehall 72, Manistee 24
Wyoming 70, Kelloggsville 57
Zeeland West 66, Allendale 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bad Axe vs. Peck, ccd.
Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Fair Haven-Anchor Bay, ccd.
North Adams-Jerome vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.
Pontiac A&T vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek, ccd.
Traverse City Central vs. Midland, ccd.
Vandercook Lake Jackson vs. Quincy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/