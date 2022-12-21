AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 66, Burr Oak 38

Airport 45, Milan 37

Allen Park 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 35

American International Academy 48, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 45

Bay City All Saints 43, AuGres-Sims 25

Bay City Central 71, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 53

Bay City John Glenn 70, Pinconning 48

Bear Lake 40, Leland 19

Bedford 57, Whiteford 48

Blissfield 67, Lenawee Christian 64

Bloomfield Hills 70, Walled Lake Central 50

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37, Southfield Manoogian 9

Boyne City 68, Cheboygan 45

Bridgeport 66, Carrollton 41

Britton-Deerfield 67, Whitmore Lake 48

Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Canton 62, Belleville 43

Cass City 55, Saginaw Nouvel 54

Cassopolis 75, Bloomingdale 19

Charlevoix 57, Manton 48

Chelsea 62, Ypsilanti Lincoln 44

Chesaning 63, Byron 29

Clarkston 54, Birmingham Groves 48, OT

Clinton 84, Sand Creek 52

Clinton Township Clintondale 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35

Clio 64, Burton Bendle 57, OT

Comstock 75, Marcellus 56

Concord, Ind. 33, Eddies 20

DeWitt 61, Grand Ledge 57

Dearborn 63, Hartland 46

Dearborn Heights Star International 47, Michigan Math and Science 45

Detroit Cass Tech 73, Macomb Dakota 55

Detroit Loyola 70, Macomb Lutheran North 43

Dundee 89, Morenci 74

Eau Claire 82, Martin 36

    • Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 54, Ubly 52

    Flat Rock 47, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 55, Northville 48

    Fremont 64, Oakridge High School 56

    Galesburg-Augusta 55, Vermontville Maple Valley 43

    Gaylord 60, Grayling 45

    Gladwin 69, Houghton Lake 39

    Grand Blanc 42, Warren De La Salle 31

    Grand Haven 81, Saginaw Arthur Hill 60

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 53

    Grandville 53, Grand Rapids West Catholic 33

    Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Holland Christian 49

    Grass Lake 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 44

    Greenville 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 14

    Hart 62, Ravenna 51

    Hesperia 48, Holton 45

    Holland West Ottawa 56, Zeeland East 42

    Hopkins 54, Allegan 45

    Houghton 81, Ontonagon 49

    Howell 55, Dearborn Fordson 54, OT

    Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 40

    Jackson Christian 44, Battle Creek Academy 15

    Jackson Northwest 69, Homer 47

    Jenison 55, Lowell 47

    Kingston 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 35

    L’Anse Creuse 65, Detroit Central 42

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 47, Dollar Bay 44

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 49, Lansing Eastern 47

    Litchfield 53, Jackson Prep 46

    Ludington 82, Montague 46

    Mason County Central 78, Kingsley 50

    Midland Bullock Creek 57, St. Charles 24

    Milford 56, Southfield A&T 46

    Mount Morris 76, Montrose 58

    Mount Pleasant 60, Alma 57

    Muskegon Catholic Central 43, Muskegon Orchard View 41

    Negaunee 41, Manistique 28

    New Haven 65, Imlay City 30

    New Lothrop 71, Otisville Lakeville 36

    Niles Brandywine 50, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24

    North Muskegon 66, Shelby 41

    Novi 57, Wayne Memorial 45

    Okemos 61, Williamston 48

    Oxford 64, Livonia Clarenceville 42

    Paw Paw 56, Dowagiac Union 40

    Pittsford 55, Tekonsha 34

    Plymouth Christian 88, Erie-Mason 53

    Portage Northern 46, Coldwater 35

    Portland 32, Carson City-Crystal 27

    Redford Union 52, Garden City 12

    Richland Gull Lake 57, Plainwell 40

    Richmond 58, Notre Dame Prep 53

    River Rouge 75, Lansing Waverly 68

    Riverview 56, Grosse Ile 48

    Romulus 65, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 50

    Royal Oak 53, Ferndale University 44

    Rudyard 64, Indian River-Inland Lakes 42

    Salem 77, Westland John Glenn 66

    Saranac 45, Delton Kellogg 37

    Saugatuck 55, Zion Christian 48

    Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 36

    South Haven 77, Three Oaks River Valley 48

    Southgate Anderson 58, Allen Park Cabrini 50

    Spring Lake 74, Sparta 43

    Springport 37, Waldron 30

    St. Ignace 85, Rogers City 33

    St. Johns 59, Owosso 31

    St. Louis 48, Morrice 38

    Standish-Sterling Central 60, Beaverton 41

    Stephenson 69, North Dickinson 38

    Stevensville Lakeshore 40, Berrien Springs 29

    Summit Academy North 69, Pontiac 11

    Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Adrian 47

    Taylor Trillium Academy 73, Novi Christian 34

    Tecumseh 61, Parma Western 52

    Trenton 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22

    Wayland Union 66, Hamilton 65

    West Bloomfield 80, Ann Arbor Skyline 71, 2OT

    West Michigan Aviation 77, Kalamazoo Christian 61

    Whitehall 72, Manistee 24

    Wyoming 70, Kelloggsville 57

    Zeeland West 66, Allendale 55

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bad Axe vs. Peck, ccd.

    Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Fair Haven-Anchor Bay, ccd.

    North Adams-Jerome vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.

    Pontiac A&T vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

    Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek, ccd.

    Traverse City Central vs. Midland, ccd.

    Vandercook Lake Jackson vs. Quincy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

