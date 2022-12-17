Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Harbor 36, Hillcrest, Ill. 29
Byron Center 69, Petoskey 46
Calumet 51, Ishpeming 30
DeWitt 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29
Dowagiac Union 46, S. Bend Riley, Ind. 17
Elkhart, Ind. 66, Eddies 52
Grand Blanc 46, Brighton 30
Hillcrest, Ill. 36, Lawton 19
Holland West Ottawa 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 24
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 76, Brimley 50
Monroe Jefferson 34, Gabriel Richard Catholic 21
Rudyard 47, Newberry 26
S. Bend Riley, Ind. 43, Niles 29
Summerfield 66, Dundee 37
Westview, Ind. 55, Sturgis 46
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Bloomfield Christian 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/