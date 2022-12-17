AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Harbor 36, Hillcrest, Ill. 29

Byron Center 69, Petoskey 46

Calumet 51, Ishpeming 30

DeWitt 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29

Dowagiac Union 46, S. Bend Riley, Ind. 17

Elkhart, Ind. 66, Eddies 52

Grand Blanc 46, Brighton 30

Hillcrest, Ill. 36, Lawton 19

Holland West Ottawa 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 24

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 76, Brimley 50

Monroe Jefferson 34, Gabriel Richard Catholic 21

Rudyard 47, Newberry 26

S. Bend Riley, Ind. 43, Niles 29

Summerfield 66, Dundee 37

Westview, Ind. 55, Sturgis 46

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Bloomfield Christian 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

