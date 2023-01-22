AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Harbor 64, Flint Beecher 62

East Grand Rapids 53, Traverse City Central 48

East Jordan 61, Battle Creek St. Philip 46

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 69, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 86, Saginaw Arthur Hill 59

Hudsonville 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 49

Ida 54, Whiteford 49, OT

Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 47

Lenawee Christian 65, Hanover-Horton 52

Maplewood Baptist 64, Hannahville Indian 41

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Kalamazoo Hackett 46

Napoleon 51, Leslie 37

