Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 70, Sidney 57

Belt 56, Three Forks 29

Big Timber 76, Colstrip 20

Bigfork 49, Stevensville 13

Billings Skyview 59, Missoula Sentinel 52

Box Elder 88, Plenty Coups 61

Columbus 57, Jefferson (Boulder) 43

Corvallis 66, Columbia Falls 57

Cut Bank 60, St. Ignatius 50

Dillon 78, Polson 42

Drummond 66, Lincoln 34

East Helena 52, Libby 45

Florence 60, Stillwater Christian 52

Gallatin 67, Butte 59

Hamilton 67, Ronan 59

Highwood 52, Twin Bridges 39

Huntley Project 81, Harlem 60

Joliet 50, Forsyth 31

Kalispell Glacier 56, Great Falls 38

Lewistown (Fergus) 79, Butte Central 66

Livingston 75, Whitefish 73, 2OT

Lodge Grass 66, Shepherd 43

Lustre Christian 48, Fairview 42

Manhattan Christian 84, Townsend 51

Missoula Loyola 59, Malta 44

Red Lodge 57, Glasgow 54

Shelby 59, Eureka 49

St. Regis 65, Valley Christian 35

Terry 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26

Thompson Falls 44, Great Falls Central 42

White Shield, N.D. 74, Two Eagle River 30

Whitehall 55, Shields Valley 42

Wolf Point 82, St. Labre 72

