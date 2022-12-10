Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 70, Sidney 57
Belt 56, Three Forks 29
Big Timber 76, Colstrip 20
Bigfork 49, Stevensville 13
Billings Skyview 59, Missoula Sentinel 52
Box Elder 88, Plenty Coups 61
Columbus 57, Jefferson (Boulder) 43
Corvallis 66, Columbia Falls 57
Cut Bank 60, St. Ignatius 50
Dillon 78, Polson 42
Drummond 66, Lincoln 34
East Helena 52, Libby 45
Florence 60, Stillwater Christian 52
Gallatin 67, Butte 59
Hamilton 67, Ronan 59
Highwood 52, Twin Bridges 39
Huntley Project 81, Harlem 60
Joliet 50, Forsyth 31
Kalispell Glacier 56, Great Falls 38
Lewistown (Fergus) 79, Butte Central 66
Livingston 75, Whitefish 73, 2OT
Lodge Grass 66, Shepherd 43
Lustre Christian 48, Fairview 42
Manhattan Christian 84, Townsend 51
Missoula Loyola 59, Malta 44
Red Lodge 57, Glasgow 54
Shelby 59, Eureka 49
St. Regis 65, Valley Christian 35
Terry 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26
Thompson Falls 44, Great Falls Central 42
White Shield, N.D. 74, Two Eagle River 30
Whitehall 55, Shields Valley 42
Wolf Point 82, St. Labre 72
