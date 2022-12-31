Kennedy’s 19 lead UNC Greensboro past Wofford 73-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Keondre Kennedy scored 19 points as UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 73-64 on Saturday.

Kennedy was 5 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Spartans (8-7, 2-0 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley scored 16 points while going 6 of 20 (4 for 13 from distance) and added three steals. Donovan Atwell scored nine points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting.

The Terriers (8-7, 0-2) were led by B.J. Mack with 20 points. Jackson Paveletzke added 13 points for Wofford. Corey Tripp also had eight points and eight rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Greensboro hosts Chattanooga and Wofford visits Mercer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .