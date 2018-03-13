Hempfield, Greensburg Salem, Latrobe athletes win TYTCA indoor titles

Hempfield senior Molly DeBone and junior MacKenna Orie captured Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor titles Saturday at Edinboro University.

DeBone cleared 11 feet, 4 inches to win the pole vault. The Slippery Rock recruit has jumped 12-0 this season.

Orie won the shot put with a throw of 40-3.5. Her sister, Samantha Orie, won the title in 2017.

Hempfield senior Eudel Moretta placed second in the 60-meter dash with a sprint of 6.99 seconds, which is a Hempfield record and fourth fastest time in the state this season.

Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson won the 800-meter run, and Latrobe sophomore Sadie Wetzel won the high jump with a leap of 5-3.5.

Anderson’s winning time was 2:18.56.

The Greensburg Salem middle-distance relay teams took first-place honors. Running for the boys were Mark Brown, Drew Erdman, Cam Binda and Dylan Binda. For the girls were Anderson, Emma Andrasko, Maddie Murtland and Sydney Gatons.

Penn-Trafford’s Nicolas Stiffler was second in the high jump, Kiski Area’s Nick Gabrielli was second in the 800 and Latrobe’s Faith Mucci was second in the 400.

