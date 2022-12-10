Slawson’s 25 lead Furman past Winthrop 82-67

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson had 25 points in Furman’s 82-67 win against Winthrop on Saturday night.

Slawson had five rebounds for the Paladins (7-3). Mike Bothwell scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven assists. JP Pegues recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Kelton Talford led the way for the Eagles (5-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Kasen Harrison added 17 points and four assists for Winthrop. In addition, Cory Hightower had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .