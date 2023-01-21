McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville after 28-point performance

Queens Royals (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 3-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 28 points in Queens’ 95-90 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 6-1 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from deep, led by Omar Payne shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Royals are 3-4 in conference matchups. Queens is fourth in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.1.

The Dolphins and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Chris Ashby averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Dye is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .