Thursday’s Scores
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Hilliard Darby at Grove City, ppd. to June 3.
New Albany at Westerville North, ppd. to June 3.
Cle. St. Ignatius 9, Strongsville 2
Sylvania Northview 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1
Cin. Moeller at Fairfield, ppd. to June 3.
Mason at Lebanon, ppd. to June 3.
Chardon 4, Chagrin Falls 1
Louisville 3, Hunting Valley University 0
Akr. Hoban 8, Sandusky Perkins 0
Tiffin Columbian 1, Defiance 0
Cols. Hartley 5, Washington C.H. 2
Steubenville 6, New Philadelphia 3
Delaware Buckeye Valley 2, Eaton 1
Hamilton Badin 6, Cleves Taylor 0
Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Youngs. Ursuline 4
Gates Mills Hawken 2, Canfield S. Range 1
Milan Edison 5, Fredericktown 1, 8 innings
Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Pemberville Eastwood 1
Baltimore Liberty Union 2, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 1
Proctorville Fairland 10, Minford 3
Spring. NE 6, Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 4
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Reading 3
Jeromesville Hillsdale 4, Warren JFK 3
Tiffin Calvert 5, Bristolville Bristol 3
Antwerp 11, Plymouth 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 8, Leipsic 1
Berlin Hiland 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0
Newark Cath. 6, Lucasville Valley 1
Ft. Loramie 5, Fairfield Christian 3
Russia 6, S. Charleston SE 2