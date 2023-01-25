AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 59, Valley Wetzel 54

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 63, Brooke 60

Berkeley Springs 45, Petersburg 37

Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73

Capital 56, Parkersburg 51

Chapmanville 56, Poca 28

East Fairmont 47, Bridgeport 46

East Hardy 74, Moorefield 40

Elkins 60, Lewis County 59

Fairmont Senior 84, Grafton 52

Hannibal River, Ohio 72, Magnolia 38

Hundred 70, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian, Ohio 59

Huntington 68, St. Albans 54

Hurricane 61, Cabell Midland 55

Jefferson 72, Spring Mills 53

John Marshall 69, St. Clairsville, Ohio 55

Linsly 68, E. Liverpool, Ohio 44

Logan 77, Wayne 65

Madonna 60, Oak Glen 59

Midland Trail 86, Richwood 35

North Marion 53, Lincoln 40

Parkersburg Christian 54, Morgantown Christian 45

Paw Paw 66, HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 24

Pendleton County 95, Harman 33

Ravenswood 62, Buffalo 55

Ripley 80, Lincoln County 59

Robert C. Byrd 63, Liberty Harrison 38

Scott 56, Nitro 53

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherman 78, Hannan 41

South Charleston 56, George Washington 51

South Harrison 58, Tygarts Valley 45

Spring Valley 68, Riverside 45

Tug Valley 84, Tolsia 53

Tyler Consolidated 66, Cameron 56

Wheeling Central 57, Trinity 52

Williamstown 80, Ritchie County 39

Wirt County 68, St. Marys 59

Wyoming East 63, Greenbrier West 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.