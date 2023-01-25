Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 59, Valley Wetzel 54
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 63, Brooke 60
Berkeley Springs 45, Petersburg 37
Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73
Capital 56, Parkersburg 51
Chapmanville 56, Poca 28
East Fairmont 47, Bridgeport 46
East Hardy 74, Moorefield 40
Elkins 60, Lewis County 59
Fairmont Senior 84, Grafton 52
Hannibal River, Ohio 72, Magnolia 38
Hundred 70, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian, Ohio 59
Huntington 68, St. Albans 54
Hurricane 61, Cabell Midland 55
Jefferson 72, Spring Mills 53
John Marshall 69, St. Clairsville, Ohio 55
Linsly 68, E. Liverpool, Ohio 44
Logan 77, Wayne 65
Madonna 60, Oak Glen 59
Midland Trail 86, Richwood 35
North Marion 53, Lincoln 40
Parkersburg Christian 54, Morgantown Christian 45
Paw Paw 66, HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 24
Pendleton County 95, Harman 33
Ravenswood 62, Buffalo 55
Ripley 80, Lincoln County 59
Robert C. Byrd 63, Liberty Harrison 38
Scott 56, Nitro 53
Sherman 78, Hannan 41
South Charleston 56, George Washington 51
South Harrison 58, Tygarts Valley 45
Spring Valley 68, Riverside 45
Tug Valley 84, Tolsia 53
Tyler Consolidated 66, Cameron 56
Wheeling Central 57, Trinity 52
Williamstown 80, Ritchie County 39
Wirt County 68, St. Marys 59
Wyoming East 63, Greenbrier West 43
