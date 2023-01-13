AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belfry, Ky. 48, Tug Valley 42

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 37, Point Pleasant 0

Cross Lanes Christian 49, Elk Valley Christian 47

Doddridge County 41, South Harrison 40

East Hardy 44, Pocahontas County 31

Fort Hill, Md. 56, Keyser 36

John Marshall 52, Steubenville, Ohio 31

Magnolia 46, Tyler Consolidated 38

Meadow Bridge 46, Covington, Va. 30

Morgantown 64, Trinity 34

Oak Glen 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 35

Princeton 56, Tazewell, Va. 48

Shady Spring 38, Midland Trail 29

Spring Mills 62, Musselman 37

Summers County 55, PikeView 49

Wayne 53, Nitro 38

Wheeling Central 76, Toronto, Ohio 26

