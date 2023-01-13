Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belfry, Ky. 48, Tug Valley 42
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 37, Point Pleasant 0
Cross Lanes Christian 49, Elk Valley Christian 47
Doddridge County 41, South Harrison 40
East Hardy 44, Pocahontas County 31
Fort Hill, Md. 56, Keyser 36
John Marshall 52, Steubenville, Ohio 31
Magnolia 46, Tyler Consolidated 38
Meadow Bridge 46, Covington, Va. 30
Morgantown 64, Trinity 34
Oak Glen 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 35
Princeton 56, Tazewell, Va. 48
Shady Spring 38, Midland Trail 29
Spring Mills 62, Musselman 37
Summers County 55, PikeView 49
Wayne 53, Nitro 38
Wheeling Central 76, Toronto, Ohio 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/