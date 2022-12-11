Morse leads James Madison to 106-43 romp over Gallaudet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 22 points and James Madison rolled to a 106-43 victory over Gallaudet University on Saturday night.

Morse shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (8-3). Alonzo Sule pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Edwards made 7 of 11 shots and scored 15 with six rebounds.

Rory Lewis led the way for the Bison with 11 points. Malosi Viena added eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .