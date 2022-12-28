Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

This booking image provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows professional boxer Gervonta Davis, who has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking image provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows professional boxer Gervonta Davis, who has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday.

An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a “closed hand type slap” at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis, 28, remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to criminal records and a jail official.

Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis.

Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.