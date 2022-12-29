AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 2, Edina 1

Anoka 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

Blaine 4, Bismarck, N.D. 0

Blaine 4, Century, N.D. 0

Buffalo 2, North Shore Storm 0

Chisago Lakes 5, New Prague 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Dodge County 4, Delano/Rockford 2

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 6, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 3

Duluth Marshall 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Eagan 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1, OT

Elk river/Zimmerman 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Farmington 5, Owatonna 1

Gentry 7, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4

Hill-Murray 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

Lakeville South 2, Forest Lake 1

Legacy Christian 4, East Grand Forks 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Northern Lakes 0

Mankato East 2, Luverne 1

Maple Grove 4, Grand Rapids 2

Marshall 3, River Lakes 2

Minnetonka 3, Holy Family Catholic 1

Moorhead 5, Wayzata 1

Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Orono 1

New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 1

Northfield 5, East Ridge 3

Pine Area 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1

Proctor/Hermantown 5, Lakeville North 2

Rogers 2, Breck 1

Roseau 5, North Wright County 4

Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Holy Angels 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Minot, N.D. 0

Shakopee 4, Eden Prairie 0

Simley 5, Eastview 1

South St. Paul 4, Woodbury 1

Stillwater 5, Blake 1

Visitation 3, Rochester Mayo 1

Waconia 7, Detroit Lakes 0

    • Warroad 6, Crookston 1

    White Bear Lake 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

    Windom 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

    Winona 4, Hudson, Wis. 3

    Worthington 10, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 7

    ___

    Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

