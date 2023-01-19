Sexton in, Carbery out in Ireland’s Six Nations squad

DUBLIN (AP) — Captain Jonathan Sexton was selected by Ireland for the Six Nations despite a recent cheekbone injury — but this time he won’t be backed up at flyhalf by Joey Carbery.

Sexton underwent surgery after sustaining his injury playing for Irish province Leinster on Jan. 1 but has recovered in time, along with prop Tadhg Furlong after his calf problem.

Carbery has typically been the replacement for Sexton at No. 10 but doesn’t make the 37-man squad announced ahead of top-ranked Ireland’s opener against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 4.

Ross Byrne got the nod, instead, after kicking the late penalty to beat Australia in November. Jack Crowley is the third flyhalf option.

Center Robbie Henshaw misses out due to a wrist problem but experienced backs Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki made the squad despite a lack of recent action at provincial level.

“While there are a few players carrying knocks and others that have missed out on selection for the start of the tournament,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said, “they will have the opportunity to push their case playing for their provinces in the URC (United Rugby Championship) over the coming weeks as no doubt we will need to call upon the wider group as the tournament progresses.”

