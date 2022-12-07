Scotland wing Graham out until February with knee injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland wing Darcy Graham has been ruled out until February because of a knee injury that could jeopardize his participation in the Six Nations tournament.

The 25-year-old Graham sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament during a match with his club Edinburgh last Friday. He will be sidelined until February, the club said .

“Graham will remain under the care of the Edinburgh Rugby medical team during his rehab period,” it said Wednesday.

Scotland kicks off its Six Nations campaign against England on Feb. 4 and hosts Wales a week later. Scotland plays at defending champion France on Feb. 26.

Graham scored a hat trick for Scotland against Argentina last month.

___

