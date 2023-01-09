Jake White undergoes emergency abdominal surgery

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Bulls director of rugby Jake White underwent emergency abdominal surgery after returning to South Africa from a tour of Wales, his team said on Monday.

White, South Africa’s 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach, had the operation in Pretoria on Sunday night hours after flying back home with the squad, the Bulls said in a statement. White experienced “debilitating stomach cramps” and was rushed to a hospital.

“The medical team is confident that Jake will make a full recovery and return to his role soon,” the Pretoria-based Bulls said.

White was ill in Wales and didn’t attend the Bulls’ 29-14 win over the Dragons in Newport on Friday in the United Rugby Championship. He appeared to have recovered enough to make the flight home.

The Bulls said White will take a break from his role for a month to recover. That means he should miss just one match in the URC, when the Bulls travel to play another Welsh team, the Scarlets, on Jan. 27.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports