Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A

Udinese's Lazar Samardzic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Hellas Verona at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday.

Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao.

Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which holds the Italian league’s Conference League spot.

Verona moved within five points of safety and 17th-placed Spezia.

