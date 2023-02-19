AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 5, Anoka 1

Champlin Park 12, Mounds View 2

Chanhassen 2, Delano 0

Duluth Marshall 15, Northern 1

Eastview 3, Shakopee 2, OT

Eden Prairie 4, Buffalo 1

Hastings 5, Tartan 1

Holy Family Catholic 7, Stillwater 1

Hutchinson 2, Fergus Falls 1

International Falls 11, Moose Lake Area 1

Irondale 6, Rochester Lourdes 3

Lakeville North 6, Breck 1

Mankato East/ Loyola 4, Faribault 0

Maple Grove 4, St. Thomas Academy 3

Moorhead 4, Hill-Murray 2

North Shore Storm 5, Ely 4

Orono 4, Chaska 1

Owatonna 6, Austin 0

Rosemount 4, Eagan 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Warroad 1, OT

Totino-Grace 5, Woodbury 2

Two Rivers 4, St. Paul Highland Park 3

Wayzata 7, Edina 0

