Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 5, Anoka 1
Champlin Park 12, Mounds View 2
Chanhassen 2, Delano 0
Duluth Marshall 15, Northern 1
Eastview 3, Shakopee 2, OT
Eden Prairie 4, Buffalo 1
Hastings 5, Tartan 1
Holy Family Catholic 7, Stillwater 1
Hutchinson 2, Fergus Falls 1
International Falls 11, Moose Lake Area 1
Irondale 6, Rochester Lourdes 3
Lakeville North 6, Breck 1
Mankato East/ Loyola 4, Faribault 0
Maple Grove 4, St. Thomas Academy 3
Moorhead 4, Hill-Murray 2
North Shore Storm 5, Ely 4
Orono 4, Chaska 1
Owatonna 6, Austin 0
Rosemount 4, Eagan 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Warroad 1, OT
Totino-Grace 5, Woodbury 2
Two Rivers 4, St. Paul Highland Park 3
Wayzata 7, Edina 0
